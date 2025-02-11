All You Need To Know About The Maratha Queen Yesubai Bhonsale Played By Rashmika Mandanna In Chhaava

Hyderabad: Actor Rashmika Mandanna recently shared that portraying the powerful Maratha queen Yesubai Bhonsale in the upcoming historical drama Chhaava has been a career-defining experience, leaving her content enough to "happily retire." The actor expressed her gratitude for being entrusted with such a significant role, considering it a monumental honour.

"It is an honour. From a girl coming from the South to play Maharani Yesubai is the most privileged and special thing I could ask for in this lifetime," Rashmika said at the film's trailer launch event.

The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, features Vicky Kaushal in the titular role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, with Rashmika essaying the role of his wife, Queen Yesubai. Rashmika became emotional while discussing the project, admitting that the trailer left her choked up. "I am not someone who cries, but this trailer choked me up. Vicky looks like God; he's Chhaava," she said.

About Maratha Queen Yesubai Bhonsale

Maharani Yesubai Bhonsale was not just the wife of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj but also a resilient political leader who played a pivotal role in safeguarding the Maratha Empire during its most turbulent times. Born Rajau Shirke, the daughter of Maratha Sardar Pilajirao Shirke, Yesubai exhibited remarkable diplomacy and courage after the brutal execution of her husband by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1689.

Her contributions to Swarajya (self-rule) were commendable, especially during the period between 1680 and 1730. Even after being imprisoned by Aurangzeb for 27 long years, she remained a beacon of strength and ensured the Maratha Empire never faltered. Upon her release in 1719, Yesubai's return to Satara on July 4 is celebrated as a "Day of Bravery."

Yesubai's astute diplomacy, including the Treaty of Varanasi around 1730, helped maintain the unity of the Maratha Empire amid factional disputes. Her life was a testament to loyalty, duty, and resilience, making her a revered figure in Maratha history.

Rashmika's Preparation for the Role

For this legendary character, Rashmika underwent rigorous preparation. "I remember being absolutely shocked - how did Laxman sir even think of giving me a role like this to play? I just surrendered... For me, specifically, I just surrendered to what Laxman sir wanted. There was, of course, a lot of rehearsal in terms of language and everything. But, it’s just the trust you have in the team because you know that if someone has to pull this off, you shouldn’t have any sort of barriers with yourself. You just have to say, 'Sir, I am all in. Whatever you ask for, I am here to deliver'," she said.

Rashmika's portrayal of Yesubai Bhonsale is going to create a mark and earn her a place among the pantheon of versatile actors. The fact that she said she would "happily retire" at the event says a lot about how much she is transformed because of this film, in her career and growth as an actor.

With Chhaava, introduce audiences to a never-seen-before Rashmika Mandanna as she portrays a queen whose courage and determination continue to inspire generations.

Chhaava Cast and Production Team

Alongside Rashmika and Vicky Kaushal, Chhaava features Akshaye Khanna as the formidable Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Neil Bhoopalam, Santosh Juvekar, and Pradeep Rawat in pivotal roles. The film's music is composed by the legendary AR Rahman.

Produced by Maddock Films, Chhaava promises to be a cinematic masterpiece, delving into the valiant struggles and triumphs of the Maratha Empire. The film is set to release in theatres on February 14, creating anticipation among history and cinema enthusiasts.