All the 'Firsts' the Pushpa Franchise Brought into Allu Arjun's Life

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun's rise as a pan-Indian superstar has been nothing short of extraordinary, thanks in large part to his career-defining role in the Pushpa franchise. With its sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, set to hit theatres on December 5, Allu Arjun is not only gearing up for what could be the biggest opening of his career, but also reflecting on how the franchise has brought a series of 'firsts' in his personal and professional life.

From being the first Telugu actor to win a National Award to giving the biggest hit of his career, Pushpa has marked several milestones in Allu Arjun's path to superstardom.

1. Pushpa Franchise - Allu Arjun's First Pan-India Film

While Allu Arjun had enjoyed regional fame in the Telugu film industry, Pushpa marked his entry into the pan-India arena. Pushpa 1: The Rise was the actor's first major theatrical release that dominated not only the Telugu market but also made waves in Hindi-speaking regions. Originally made in Telugu, Pushpa has already created a massive buzz in the Hindi film circuit.

Anil Thadani, the distributor for North India, acquired the second installlment's rights for an astonishing Rs 200 crore, a testament to its widespread appeal. Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to cross the Rs 300 crore mark globally, cementing Allu Arjun's place as a true pan-India superstar.

2. First Telugu Actor to Win the National Award

Perhaps one of the most significant milestones in Allu Arjun's career came when he became the first Telugu actor in 69 years to win the prestigious National Film Award for Best Actor. This historic achievement came from his role as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun's victory was not just personal but was celebrated as a triumph for the entire Telugu film industry. During the Pushpa 2: The Rule Mumbai event, the actor expressed how meaningful this award was, emphasising that it symbolised a breakthrough for Telugu cinema in the national space.

3. First Collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers

Another 'first' for Allu came with his collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers, a production house that has grown to become one of the leading film production companies in the Telugu film industry. Produced by Mythri, Pushpa: The Rise marked the beginning of a successful partnership between the actor and the production house. Known for producing some of the biggest Telugu films like Srimanthudu and Rangasthalam, Mythri Movie Makers played a pivotal role in turning Pushpa into a massive commercial hit. The success of Pushpa further solidified their partnership, with Pushpa 2 being highly anticipated.

4. Pushpa: The Rise - Allu Arjun's Biggest Hit

Pushpa 2: The Rule is expected to be Allu Arjun's biggest opening yet. With the movie already raking in Rs 79 crore in advance bookings, including Rs 24.84 crore from the Hindi market, the film is poised for an outstanding debut. This marks the third-highest opening for a South Indian film in the Hindi market, after Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2.

The first installment of Pushpa was itself a game-changer for Allu Arjun, becoming the highest-grossing film of his career and a massive hit globally. With Pushpa 2 already generating immense anticipation, it is expected to top the records set by its predecessor.

5. First Big-Budget Film and Major Salary Hike

Before Pushpa, Allu Arjun was known for his versatility in various roles, but it was Pushpa that changed the financial trajectory of his career. For the sequel, the actor's remuneration is said to have skyrocketed to Rs 300 crore, making him one of the highest-paid actors in South India. The franchise's huge budget, reportedly around Rs 500 crore for Pushpa 2, further solidifies Allu Arjun's position as a top-tier star with unmatched market value.

6. Allu Arjun's First Massy Rustic Role

For Allu Arjun, Pushpa was a significant departure from his previous urban-centric roles. The actor, known for his slick, urban boy-next-door image, took on the rugged, raw role of Pushpa Raj, a labour who rises in a smuggling syndicate. His portrayal of a rustic, tough character with a never-back-down attitude won hearts across the country. Pushpa 2 promises to delve deeper into this persona, with speculations suggesting a darker, more complex evolution of the character.

7. First Collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna

Pushpa also marked the beginning of a successful collaboration between Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, who played the role of Srivalli. Initially, the role was offered to Samantha, but after she declined, Rashmika took on the role and delivered an impressive performance. The on-screen chemistry between Allu Arjun and Rashmika became a talking point for fans, and the duo's return in Pushpa 2 is one of the most awaited aspects of the sequel.

As Pushpa 2: The Rule readies for its grand release, it is clear that the Pushpa franchise has been a game-changer for Allu Arjun. From redefining his image and becoming the first Telugu actor to win a National Award to commanding a massive paycheck and breaking box-office records, Allu Arjun's journey with the Pushpa series has been marked by numerous firsts.