'All Hail Tiger': From Guntur to Japan, Fans Celebrate Jr NTR's Birthday with Great Enthusiasm

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Jr NTR, who soared to global stardom with SS Rajamouli's epic RRR, turns a year older today. Revered as a demigod in Telugu-speaking regions, his fandom transcends borders, resonating even in the hearts of admirers in distant lands like Japan.

Social media is buzzing with videos and images of fervent celebrations marking Jr NTR's birthday. In Japan, enthusiasts are captured dancing joyously around a garlanded cutout of the beloved actor. In a viral spectacle, Japanese fan girls shower petals upon his image, exuding sheer exuberance in commemorating the birthday of the RRR star.

Meanwhile, in India, aficionados from Telugu-speaking states are deliriously swept up in festivity as Jr NTR's birthday gala commenced with the release of the Fear song from Devara: Part 1. Hordes of fans from locales such as Nandyal, Guntur, Hyderabad, and beyond in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana converge in jubilant throngs to honor their icon's special day.

In a widely circulated spectacle on social media, devotees revel in the 4K re-release of Jr NTR's 2002 cinematic gem, Adi.

In yet another video, throngs of fans relish the premiere of Devara's first single, Fear, on big screens. Going by viral clips on platforms like X/Twitter and Instagram, the ambiance resembles that of a bustling musical extravaganza, pulsating with infectious energy as a sea of fans chant "All Hail Tiger."

Anticipating Jr NTR's birthday, the makers of Devara: Part 1 bestow a special treat upon his fervent followers. The maiden offering, Fear Song, debuts in five languages on May 19 and is already dominating charts on YouTube.

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song's video showcases an electrifying performance, setting the stage ablaze and introducing the character of NTR Jr, immersed in a realm of intense action. Amidst a flurry of high-octane sequences, he commands the screen with a formidable presence, culminating in a gripping close-up of his battle-worn visage. From its pulsating beats to poignant lyrics, the song serves as a captivating ode to the persona of NTR Jr within the cinematic universe.

While enthusiasts revel in Jr NTR's birthday festivities, the actor retreats to an undisclosed destination with his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, for a quiet celebration.

On the professional front, Jr NTR boasts a slate of pan-Indian projects at various stages of fruition. Prior to his birthday sojourn, he was immersed in the filming of his Bollywood debut, War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan. Additionally, the eagerly awaited releases of Devara: Part 1 & 2 loom on the horizon. Furthermore, his collaboration with the esteemed director Prashanth Neel of KGF fame promises to be a cinematic spectacle eagerly anticipated by audiences nationwide in the latter half of the year.