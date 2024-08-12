All Eyes on Next Meeting as Nadigar Sangam Aims to Discuss Negotiations with Producers' Body

Chennai: In a recent development, Nasser, the President of the South Indian Artiste's Association (SIAA), also known as Nadigar Sangam, announced plans to resolve ongoing issues with the Tamil Film Producers Association (TFPC) through negotiations. This announcement follows a high-profile meeting held on Sunday evening at the association's office in T.Nagar, here. During the executive committee meeting, Nasser, along with Treasurer Karthi, Vice President Poochi Murugan, and other committee members, discussed the current disputes between the actors' and producers' associations.

Nasser emphasised that their primary goal is to elevate the film industry and to address and resolve the conflicts amicably. "The meeting was part of our regular schedule," Nasser stated. "We've made several key decisions aimed at improving the industry and will be sharing these with the Producers' Union. Our approach is to communicate directly with them rather than through the press," he added.

The discussions come amid controversy following a recent statement from the Tamil Film Producers Association. Last month, the association had announced a temporary halt on the start of new films from August 16 and a complete stop to all Tamil cinema-related shooting from November 1. This decision was reportedly in response to unresolved issues involving actor Dhanush, although no formal complaint had been lodged against him by the Producers' Association.

The Actors' Union has condemned the producers' decision, particularly the resolution concerning Dhanush, labeling it as unexpected and concerning. Nasser noted that the producers' complaint was not formally filed, which led to the tension. Vice President Poochi Murugan reiterated that the Producers' Association had reached out proposing that the issues be resolved through dialogue. "There is no substantial conflict between us. We respond to complaints as part of our routine. The Producers' Association President Murali has assured us that we can sort out these issues through discussion," he said.

Looking ahead, the Nadigar Sangam is planning to hold its annual general body meeting on September 8, where further significant decisions are expected to be made. This meeting is anticipated to address the remaining concerns and facilitate the ongoing negotiations with the Producers' Association. Both associations are now focused on finding a mutually agreeable solution, with the aim of resuming normal operations in Tollywood and moving past the current disputes.