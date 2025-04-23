ETV Bharat / entertainment

Wednesday Season 2: What's New, Who's Back, And Why Jenna Ortega Starrer Is Darker Than Ever

Netflix to drop the Wednesday Season 2 teaser today, featuring Jenna Ortega's darker return, new characters like Lady Gaga, and a horror-focused plot at Nevermore.

Wednesday Season 2 (Photo: Series Poster)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 5:19 PM IST

Hyderabad: The long wait is nearly over for fans of the supernatural mystery comedy series Wednesday. Netflix is set to release the first official teaser for the second season today, April 23, 2025. Building on the massive success of Season 1, the upcoming season promises more horror, mystery, and fresh characters, including a surprising addition to the cast: Lady Gaga. The supernatural comedy-drama is gearing up for a darker and more action-packed storyline that will take Wednesday Addams and the students of Nevermore Academy into even more chilling territory.

Filming And Streaming Details

Filming for Wednesday Season 2 took place in Ireland and officially concluded on December 4, 2024. Despite concerns over a potential platform shift, after Amazon Prime and MGM signed a major streaming deal, Netflix has confirmed that it will continue to host the series, ending months of speculation.

Wednesday Season 2 Cast

Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams, and she'll not only reprise her role but also serve as a producer, giving her more creative input into her character's direction. Returning cast members include Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley. Season 2 will also introduce a host of new characters, most notably Steve Buscemi as Nevermore Academy's new principal and pop superstar Lady Gaga in a currently undisclosed role. Meanwhile, some characters from the first season will not be returning, including Percy Hynes White's character.

What To Expect From The Plot

While the full plot is still under wraps, Netflix has hinted that Season 2 will continue the story from where it left off at Season 1 - exploring Wednesday's stalker, a new principal coming on board, and Tyler reappearing in his ghastly Hyde form. In addition, new characters such as Bruno, Karloff, Wolfgang, and Annie will shape the new season's narrative.

According to Ortega, Season 2 is going to be darker and less centred on romance, with more horror and suspense. Ortega stated that the new season will dive into being action-packed, and the development of their characters will be mature and complex. Showrunners also aim to explore more supporting characters in Season 2, including Wednesday's mother, Morticia Addams.

Poster and Teaser Hype

In the meantime, though Netflix hasn't released any trailer yet, the streaming platform dropped the official Season 2 poster, which surprised fans. The poster features Wednesday with tear-streaked make-up, and Thing perched on her shoulder. The poster has a haunting message reading "The wait has been torture." The teaser, set to premiere today, is expected to offer fans their first real glimpse of the thrilling new direction the series is headed.

