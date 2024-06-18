Health Shock for Alka Yagnik, Melody Queen Diagnosed with Rare Sensory Hearing Loss

Hyderabad: Alka Yagnik, the celebrated name in the world of playback singing, has recently shared distressing news with her fans. She revealed on social media about being diagnosed with a rare sensory hearing loss, triggered by a viral attack. In a heartfelt message, she urged everyone to keep her in their prayers during this challenging time.

Taking to Instagram, Alka disclosed how she suddenly lost her hearing upon disembarking from a flight a few weeks ago. She bravely expressed her struggle to come to terms with this unexpected setback:

"A few weeks ago, as I walked out of a flight, I suddenly felt I was not able to hear anything. Having mustered some courage in the weeks following the episode, I want to break my silence now for all my friends and well-wishers who have been asking me why I’m missing in action. It has been diagnosed by my docs as a rare sensory neural nerve hearing loss, due to a viral attack…This sudden, major setback has caught me completely unawares."

Alka also cautioned her colleagues and fans, advising them to be mindful of prolonged exposure to loud music and headphones, hinting at the health risks associated with her profession:

"As I attempt to come to terms with it please keep me in your prayers. For my fans and young colleagues, I would add a word of caution regarding exposure to very loud music and headphones. One day, I wish to share the health perils of my professional life. With all your love and support I am hoping to recalibrate my life and come back to you soon. Your support and understanding will mean the world to me in this critical hour."

Alka Yagnik, known for her exceptional contribution to the Bollywood playback industry with over 2000 songs in 16 languages, started her musical journey at the tender age of 6 on Akashvani Radio in Calcutta. Her career soared to new heights with the iconic song Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor starrer Tezaab (1988).

We send our heartfelt wishes for Alka Yagnik's swift recovery and hope to see her back doing what she loves soon.

Read More

Alka, Udit, Sanu asked to cancel event organised by Pak national