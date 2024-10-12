Alia Bhatt's Jigra vs Rajkummar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Who Reigns Supreme at the Box Office On Day 1?

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt's Jigra and Rajkummar Rao-Triptii Dimri starrer Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video (VVKWWV) hit the silver screens on the same day, October 12, leading to a clash at the box office. Despite both films belonging to different genres, the competition remains strong as their first-day collections are now out.

Box Office Performance

On its opening day, Jigra earned Rs 4.25 crore at the domestic box office, including Rs 5 lakh from its Telugu dubbed version, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Meanwhile, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video took a slight lead, grossing Rs 5 crore on its first day. Although the earnings are close, VVKWWV managed to edge ahead.

When it comes to occupancy, Jigra recorded 20.13% overall, while VVKWWV saw 17.18%, with the majority of its audience attending night shows. Both films are performing neck-and-neck, setting the stage for a competitive weekend.

About Jigra

In Jigra, Alia Bhatt stars as Satya Anand, a young woman determined to save her brother, Ankur Anand, who is imprisoned abroad and sentenced to death. With gripping action sequences, Satya vows to break him out of jail, leading to a thrilling chase. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film also features Vedang Raina as Alia's brother, alongside Manoj Pahwa and Rahul Ravindran. The action thriller is co-produced by Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

About Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

VVKWWV offers a contrasting tone with its family comedy-drama set in 1990s India. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri, the story follows a newly-wedded couple who accidentally lose a sex tape they made on their wedding night, leading to a series of hilarious mishaps. Directed by Raaj Shaandilya, the film also features Vijay Raaz, Mallika Sherawat, Archana Puran Singh, and others in key roles. The slapstick comedy opened to mixed reviews but managed to attract significant footfalls on its first day.

Who Won the Opening Day?

While Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video currently holds a slight lead, both films are poised to continue their box office battle through the weekend. With distinct genres and strong star casts, it remains to be seen which film will emerge as the bigger success.