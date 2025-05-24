ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia Bhatt's Cannes Debut Turns Heads, But It’s The Kaala Teeka That Sparks Curiosity - Watch

Hyderabad: There were talks that Alia Bhatt might cancel her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. But finally, the Raazi actor walked the red carpet, and fans were very excited to see her shining in a beautiful haute couture gown.

For her Cannes debut, Alia wore a beautiful beige ensemble with flower details in white. Her hair was tied in a neat bun, and she wore a small black dot behind her left ear called a kaala teeka which has caught a lot of attention.

Alia opted the outfit designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2025 collection. It was elegant and romantic. But it was the kaala teeka behind her ear that got netizens attention. For people who don’t know, this black dot is a tradition in India. Parents put it on their children to protect them from the evil eye or bad luck.

Alia Bhatt opted the outfit designed by Daniel Roseberry (Photo: Getty Images)

This is not the first time Alia Bhatt has worn the kaala teeka on a big stage. She also wore it at the Met Gala 2024, where she dazzled in a beautiful saree by Sabyasachi. This shows how she likes to keep her Indian culture alive, even at the world’s biggest cinema and fashion events.

Alia treated her fans with pictures and videos from Cannes on Instagram. Sharing a string of pictures from French Riviera captioning them “Hello Cannes” with happy emojis. In the videos, she looks stunning. But it was the small black dot behind her ear that has sparked conversations and curiosity on social media.