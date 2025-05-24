ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia Bhatt's Cannes Debut Turns Heads, But It’s The Kaala Teeka That Sparks Curiosity - Watch

Alia Bhatt dazzled in Daniel Roseberry couture at her Cannes debut, but it’s the subtle kaala teeka behind her ear that’s stealing the spotlight.

Alia Bhatt makes a splash at Cannes 2025 (Photo: Getty Images)
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : May 24, 2025 at 11:46 AM IST

Hyderabad: There were talks that Alia Bhatt might cancel her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025. But finally, the Raazi actor walked the red carpet, and fans were very excited to see her shining in a beautiful haute couture gown.

For her Cannes debut, Alia wore a beautiful beige ensemble with flower details in white. Her hair was tied in a neat bun, and she wore a small black dot behind her left ear called a kaala teeka which has caught a lot of attention.

Alia opted the outfit designed by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli's Spring/Summer 2025 collection. It was elegant and romantic. But it was the kaala teeka behind her ear that got netizens attention. For people who don’t know, this black dot is a tradition in India. Parents put it on their children to protect them from the evil eye or bad luck.

Alia Bhatt opted the outfit designed by Daniel Roseberry (Photo: Getty Images)

This is not the first time Alia Bhatt has worn the kaala teeka on a big stage. She also wore it at the Met Gala 2024, where she dazzled in a beautiful saree by Sabyasachi. This shows how she likes to keep her Indian culture alive, even at the world’s biggest cinema and fashion events.

Alia treated her fans with pictures and videos from Cannes on Instagram. Sharing a string of pictures from French Riviera captioning them “Hello Cannes” with happy emojis. In the videos, she looks stunning. But it was the small black dot behind her ear that has sparked conversations and curiosity on social media.

Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival 2025 (Photo: Getty Images)

Many see Alia’s kaala teeka as a quiet celebration of Indian traditions. This year, Janhvi Kapoor also made headlines at Cannes for wearing a black thread on her wrist, a traditional talisman believed to protect against bad energy.

This points to a new trend: Indian celebrities blending their heritage and culture with the glamorous world of fashion. It’s not just about superstition, but about carrying a piece of home with them, wherever they go.

On work front, Alia will soon act again with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in a movie called Love & War by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Fans are very excited to see this trio together.

But right now, people are talking not only about Alia’s gown but also that little black dot.

What Is the Kaala Teeka?

Alia’s look at the Met Gala in 2023 was a pearl gown, but in 2024 she wore a special floral saree with jewels and a kaala teeka. Fans loved it and said it was a proud moment for Indian culture on a global stage.

Alia was with other Indian stars like Aishwarya Rai and Janhvi Kapoor at Cannes. Janhvi also made news for wearing a black thread on her wrist. She wore a beautiful pistachio green outfit with gold jewellery and that black thread, which many people admired.

Alia Bhatt opted the outfit designed by Daniel Roseberry (Photo: Getty Images)
