Alia Bhatt's Candid Gym Photo Clicked By Raha Goes Viral; Leaves Netizens Impressed

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming moment, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor proved she has an eye for photography as she captured an unfiltered gym moment of her mom. The picture, now going viral, was shared by self-improvement coach Karan Sawhney on Instagram, leaving fans gushing over Raha's hidden talent.

Raha clicks Alia's candid workout picture

On Wednesday, Karan Sawhney took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the fun-filled moments between Alia and her little one. He uploaded a series of photos, including one clicked by Raha herself.

In the first photo, Alia posed with Karan inside the gym. The actress looked chic in her workout attire - a sleeveless white top paired with a tennis-style skirt and matching sneakers, her hair neatly tied back in a ponytail. Standing beside her, Karan sported a casual gym look with a black checkered T-shirt, grey shorts, striped socks, and black training shoes, while holding the phone for a mirror selfie. The well-equipped gym could be seen in the background, stocked with weights, kettlebells, and other training gear.

However, what truly stole the spotlight was the second picture - captured by Raha. In it, Alia is seen fully immersed in her workout, lying on a black exercise mat while using a resistance band for strength training. Her focus and determination were evident, while Karan could be spotted in the background continuing his routine.