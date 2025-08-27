Alia Bhatt's Candid Gym Photo Clicked By Raha Goes Viral; Leaves Netizens Impressed

Hyderabad: In a heartwarming moment, Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha Kapoor proved she has an eye for photography as she captured an unfiltered gym moment of her mom. The picture, now going viral, was shared by self-improvement coach Karan Sawhney on Instagram, leaving fans gushing over Raha's hidden talent.
Raha clicks Alia's candid workout picture
On Wednesday, Karan Sawhney took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of the fun-filled moments between Alia and her little one. He uploaded a series of photos, including one clicked by Raha herself.
In the first photo, Alia posed with Karan inside the gym. The actress looked chic in her workout attire - a sleeveless white top paired with a tennis-style skirt and matching sneakers, her hair neatly tied back in a ponytail. Standing beside her, Karan sported a casual gym look with a black checkered T-shirt, grey shorts, striped socks, and black training shoes, while holding the phone for a mirror selfie. The well-equipped gym could be seen in the background, stocked with weights, kettlebells, and other training gear.
However, what truly stole the spotlight was the second picture - captured by Raha. In it, Alia is seen fully immersed in her workout, lying on a black exercise mat while using a resistance band for strength training. Her focus and determination were evident, while Karan could be spotted in the background continuing his routine.
Sharing the set of images, Karan wrote, "First Ones In @aliaabhatt (medal emoji) Smashed a quick 40 min Pull Session… Swipe to see Rahas photography skills (sun emoji)." The adorable click instantly won over fans, with many flooding the comments section with heart emojis. One user even wrote, "Raha's photography skills (fire emoji)."
Alia's personal and professional life
Alia married Ranbir in April 2022 after dating for several years. The couple welcomed their daughter Raha in November 2022. Their first official public appearance with Raha was made during Christmas 2023, much to the delight of fans. Earlier this year, in March, Alia decided to remove all posts from Instagram where Raha's face was visible, maintaining a sense of privacy around her daughter.
Alia's upcoming projects
On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail. The film, slated for release on December 25, will be a part of Yash Raj Films' highly successful spy universe.
Following Alpha, she will feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project Love and War, co-starring her husband Ranbir and actor Vicky Kaushal. This film marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after the critically acclaimed Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022).
