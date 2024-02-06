Alia Bhatt Turns Executive Producer for Poacher Starring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt, known for her roles in films and her entrepreneurial ventures, takes on a new project as an Executive Producer for the upcoming Amazon Original Series, Poacher. This series, created by Richie Mehta, delves into the real-life story of the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history.

With a diverse cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Poacher will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries on February 23, in multiple languages.

While talking to an international platform, Alia Bhatt expressed her excitement about being part of this significant project, which sheds light on wildlife crimes. She praised Richie Mehta's storytelling and the series' portrayal of urgent issues. Bhatt hopes Poacher will inspire compassion towards all living beings, and awareness about the importance of coexistence.

Through her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions, Alia Bhatt continues her journey as a producer after her debut with the 2022 Netflix film Darlings. The actor has always been vocal about environmental sustainability, animal welfare, and promoting sustainable fashion through her initiatives like Coexist and Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe. Collaborating with Richie Mehta, QC Entertainment, and Prime Video, Bhatt aims to contribute to narratives that address pressing issues and inspire positive change.

On the acting front, Alia will next be seen in Vasan Bala helmed Jigra which she also co-produces with Karan Johar. With upcoming film Love and War, the National Award-winning actor is all set to reunite for the second time with her husband Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Vicky Kaushal. While she and Ranbir shared screen space in Brahmastra, Alia joined hands with Bhansali for 2022 released Gangubai Kathiawadi, the film which won her National Award. Meanwhile, Vicky and Alia won over audience with their performances in 2018 release Raazi.