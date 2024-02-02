Alia Bhatt Starrer YRF's First Female-led Spy Franchise Gets Director, Sharvari Wagh Joins Cast

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt has been tapped to lead the next installment in Yash Raj Films' spy universe is known. Joining her in the upcoming spy thriller will be Sharvari Wagh. YRF's head-honcho Aditya Chopra has roped in Shiv Rawail to helm the debut female-led film in the spy universe.

Alia will be joining the ranks of Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Tiger Shroff, to become the first female agent from India in the forthcoming chapter of this gripping spy-based action thriller, which will feature Sharvari in a prominent role. Following the success of Pathaan, War, and Tiger, Yash Raj Films is gearing up for its maiden female-led feature in the spy universe.

Headlined by Alia and Sharvari, the film will be helmed by Shiv Rawail, known for his work on The Railway Men. According to reports, Alia and Sharvari will portray 'super agents' in the film. While the spy universe already boasts Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif from Pathaan and Tiger respectively, their films are anchored by their male counterparts.

Zoya Akhtar had hinted at YRF's collaboration with Alia in an earlier roundtable discussion with Film Companion, suggesting a shift toward women leading high-budget action films. She mentioned, "YRF is doing a Spy Universe film with Alia (Bhatt) in it." This signifies a notable change in the landscape where female actors are now taking on lead roles in action-packed ventures.

For Alia, this project represents a significant departure after earning praise for films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Although she made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone in 2023, where she portrayed a hacker opposite Gal Gadot's spy character, the role didn't involve many action sequences.

For Sharvari, this film marks a milestone in her career. Having previously appeared in YRF’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Kabir Khan’s Prime Video series The Forgotten Army, this project represents her most significant endeavor to date.

Shiv Rawail, son of filmmaker Rahul Rawail known for his works such as Love Story and Betaab, will make his directorial debut in the movies with this venture. His Netflix series The Railway Men, based on the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy, received acclaim from audiences.