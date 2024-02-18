Alia Bhatt Slays in Black Velvet Saree for Poacher London Screening, Neetu Kapoor Is All Heart

Hyderabad: Actor-producer Alia Bhatt recently traveled to London for the screening of her new web series, Poacher. The actro chose a beautiful black velvet saree and pearl jewelry for the occasion, giving off a classy retro vibe. Even her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor, couldn't help but be impressed by her look.

Being back from her quick London visit, Alia shared pictures from the screening on her Instagram, giving fans a peek into the event. For Poacher screening in London, Alia was accompanied by her mom, Soni Razdan, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt. The actor posted some sweet moments with Shaheen and her mom on her social media handle.

While Alia's retro look floored fans, Neetu Kapoor also expressed her admiration with black heart emoji in the comments. Alia not only graced the event but also played a significant role behind the scenes as the executive producer of Poacher, under her production banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions.

Neetu Kapoor reacts to Alia Bhatt's retro look

Meanwhile, Alia was spotted at Mumbai airport on Sunday morning as she retuned from London. The actor was seen donning an all black ensemble as she returned after a short visit to UK for Poacher screening.

Poacher, helmed by Richie Mehta, an International Emmy Award-winning filmmaker, stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. The trailer, recently released, offers glimpses of Kerala's scenic beauty and CGI animals, before diving into the grim reality of elephant poaching in India. Through its powerful storytelling, the series sheds light on this heartbreaking issue.

Excitement is building up as the 8-part series gears up to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 23. Fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to witness Alia's work both in front of and behind the camera in this thought-provoking series.