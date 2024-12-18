Alia Bhatt Shuts Down Social Media Claims Of Ranbir Kapoor Ignoring Her At Raj Kapoor's Event

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt came forward to defend her husband Ranbir Kapoor after social media accusations of him ignoring her during Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary celebration. A video titled "The Ranbir Kapoor they don't post about" surfaced online, showcasing Ranbir's affectionate side. The Instagram reel, which Alia liked, features clips of Ranbir taking care of Alia and his older family members during the event, countering claims made in a selectively edited clip that painted him in a negative light.

The caption of the video highlighted how misinformation spreads online: "The side of Ranbir that social media doesn’t show. They cut a 2-second clip out of context and run a lot of negative PR with it. Meanwhile, this is the reality."

Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, also addressed the trolling in a recent interview with a newswire, defending her brother and Alia. She revealed that the couple is deeply in love and happy together, focusing on their life as parents to their adorable daughter, Raha. "They adore each other and are amazing parents. They don’t pay attention to negativity," she said.

Riddhima also praised Alia for her warm and caring nature, especially her bond with the Kapoor family. "Alia does everything wholeheartedly. She's incredibly kind, not just with us but also her family."

This comes amid Ranbir's actions on social media, often misconstrued in ways that fuel negativity. The couple, however, continues to enjoy a strong and loving relationship, prioritising family over criticism.