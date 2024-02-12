Alia Bhatt Shares Poacher Awareness Video, Says 'Murder Is Murder' - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who holds the position of executive producer for the crime drama series Poacher, has shared an awareness video regarding poaching. In her video, she highlights that "murder is murder". The series, written, created, and directed by Richie Mehta, showcases the talents of Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. It is based on true events and aims to uncover the largest ivory poaching ring in India.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption, "I spent less than a day in the jungle to shoot this awareness video, but it still gave me chills. Murder is Murder…and I can’t wait for you to see the full story through the eyes of #RichieMehta and our stellar cast @nimisha_sajayan @roshan.matthew @dibyenduofficial."

In the video, Alia is shown in a state of shock as she stumbles upon a loaded rifle, bullet casings, and the outline of a lifeless body. She expresses her dismay, stating, "Ashok's murder was reported at 9 this morning. The third one this month. His body was lifeless, mutilated. Ashok was just 10 years old. He never saw his killers. They might think they may get away with it but they won’t. Just because Ashok was not one of us, that doesn't make this crime any less significant. Because murder is murder."

The story revolves around a group of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables, and individuals who risk their lives in pursuit of justice during the investigation. Alia serves as the executive producer for the series through her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions in collaboration with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man's Productions, and QC Entertainment.