Alia Bhatt Shares Poacher Awareness Video, Says 'Murder Is Murder' - Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Desk

Published : 5 hours ago

Updated : 4 hours ago

Alia Bhatt Shares Poacher Awareness Video, Says 'Murder Is Murder' - Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt shared an awareness video about killing of animals alluding to the upcoming crime drama series Poacher. While Alia serves as an executive producer, the series based on true events is written, created, and directed by Richie Mehta.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who holds the position of executive producer for the crime drama series Poacher, has shared an awareness video regarding poaching. In her video, she highlights that "murder is murder". The series, written, created, and directed by Richie Mehta, showcases the talents of Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. It is based on true events and aims to uncover the largest ivory poaching ring in India.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote in the caption, "I spent less than a day in the jungle to shoot this awareness video, but it still gave me chills. Murder is Murder…and I can’t wait for you to see the full story through the eyes of #RichieMehta and our stellar cast @nimisha_sajayan @roshan.matthew @dibyenduofficial."

In the video, Alia is shown in a state of shock as she stumbles upon a loaded rifle, bullet casings, and the outline of a lifeless body. She expresses her dismay, stating, "Ashok's murder was reported at 9 this morning. The third one this month. His body was lifeless, mutilated. Ashok was just 10 years old. He never saw his killers. They might think they may get away with it but they won’t. Just because Ashok was not one of us, that doesn't make this crime any less significant. Because murder is murder."

The story revolves around a group of Indian Forest Service officers, NGO workers, police constables, and individuals who risk their lives in pursuit of justice during the investigation. Alia serves as the executive producer for the series through her production company, Eternal Sunshine Productions in collaboration with Suitable Pictures, Poor Man's Productions, and QC Entertainment.

READ MORE

  1. Alia Bhatt Turns Executive Producer for Poacher Starring Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew
  2. Alia Bhatt Heads out for Lunch with Neetu Kapoor, Mom Soni Razdan, Sister Shaheen; Gets Mobbed
  3. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Spotted with Raha after Alleged Visit to Ambani's Residence in Jamnagar
Last Updated :4 hours ago

TAGGED:

Alia BhattAlia Bhatt Poacher seriesPoacher crime seriesPoacher series cast

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Interview | Scrapping FMR Indispensable But Will Hit India-Myanmar Ties: Ex-Diplomat Rajiv Bhatia

Magician and Mentalist from Bihar, Kumar Satvik, Performs in US, Has Fans across Globe

100 Days of 12th Fail: Did You Know It Took 179 Drafts to Make the Final Script? More Tidbits Inside

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.