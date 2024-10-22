Alia Bhatt Shares BTS Visuals From Jigra Sets, Offers Glimpses Of Collaboration With Vasan Bala

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt, who was last seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra, shared a series of behind-the-scenes (BTS) visuals from the film. Taking to her social media handle, the actor dropped several pictures and videos from her latest movie.

In one of the photos, Alia is seen on location in a foreign country, dressed casually in an oversized shirt and jeans, smiling for the camera as she enters a car. In another picture, she poses in a white-and-purple striped shirt paired with jeans on the set, giving fans an inside look at her character's journey.

A video posted by Alia reveals glimpses from the poster shoot of Jigra, showcasing her engagement in the creative process. She also shared a candid moment with director Vasan Bala, where the two are deep in conversation between takes. Another picture caught fans' attention, showing Alia in bloodied clothes with a wounded face, hinting at the intense nature of her role in the film.

Captioning the post, "A journey full of Jigra," Alia gave fans a glimpse into her first collaboration with Bala, known for his unique thrillers like Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota (2018) and Monica, O My Darling (2022). Jigra is the third project under Alia's home production banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, following Darlings, and Poacher.

Produced by Alia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shaheen Bhatt, and Somen Mishra, Jigra stars Alia alongside Vedang Raina. Despite receiving mixed reviews since its release on October 11, the film, which follows a woman's mission to rescue her brother from a foreign jail, has been embroiled in controversy over plagiarism accusations and claims of rigged box office collections.