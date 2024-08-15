Alia, Samantha, Parineeti Call for Safer Spaces for Women after Kolkata Doctor's Rape and Murder

Hyderabad: The recent tragic post-mortem report of a 31-year-old trainee doctor from West Bengal has deeply saddened the nation, leading many on social media to voice concerns about women's safety in the workplace. Actor Alia Bhatt expressed her shock and outrage over the rape and murder of the trainee doctor in Kolkata through a lengthy Instagram post. Joining her were actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Parineeti Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vir Das, Ram Charan's wife, Upasana Konidela, Mrunal Thakur, and others.

In her Instagram post, Alia lamented that despite the Nirbhaya tragedy occurring over a decade ago, little has changed regarding women's safety. She highlighted disturbing statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) 2022 report and emphasised that women disproportionately bear the weight of ensuring their own safety. The Raazi actor urged authorities to focus on creating safer spaces and addressing the root causes of such violence.

Celebs Call for Safer Spaces for Women after Kolkata Doctor's Rape and Murder (Instagram)

Actors Parineeti Chopra and Vijay Varma also shared their reactions, while doctors nationwide continue to protest, demanding justice for the victim. Taking to her Instagram handle, Chopra re-shared horrific details of the postmortem report with the caption: "If it is too difficult for you to read, imagine what it was for her." Vijay shared a multi-slide post and wrote: "Why we should pay attention to what doctors are saying right now."

Samantha re-shared a post highlighting rape culture in society that goes unnoticed. Mrunal Thakur expressed her anger in her Story section and commented: "WHAT WORLD ARE WE LIVING IN." Moreover, South superstar Ram Charan's wife and entrepreneur Upasana Konidela pledged to 'bring more women into the workforce, especially in the healthcare' noting their vital contributions in the medical field.

Extending their support to the cause, actor Ayushmann Khurrana penned a poem in Hindi, a part of which read: Main bhi bina Kundi lagakar soti, Kaash main bhi ladka hoti, Jhalli banke daudti udti, Saari raat doston ke saath phirti, Kaash main bhi ladka hoti..." (I would sleep without locking the door, I wish I were a boy. Carefree, I would run and fly, Roaming with friends all night, I wish I were a boy...). Moreover, Vir Das shared his thoughts on X.

For the unversed, a post-graduate trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. The family has alleged that the victim was raped and murdered. In a strong display of support, doctors across the nation continue to protest over the murder and alleged sexual assault of the post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor, demanding justice for the victim.