ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's 'New Beginnings' As He Launches Fashion Brand ARKS On His Birthday

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Ranbir Kapoor launched his fashion brand ARKS on his 42nd birthday, and Alia Bhatt enthusiastically supported him by sharing the brand's video and commenting with fire emojis. The brand's Instagram page has quickly gained thousands of followers.

Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's 'New Beginnings' As He Launches Fashion Brand ARKS On His Birthday
Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's 'New Beginnings' (Photo: IANS)

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 42nd birthday in style today, September 28, by launching his fashion and lifestyle brand, ARKS. Fans got their first glimpse of the actor's new venture through a social media post shared by the official brand page, which quickly gained over 31,000 followers as of now.

The post shared on Instagram, captioned "Meet the founder. He's not on social media," featured a serene video of Ranbir lying in a meadow, tracing constellations that formed his brand's logo.

Ranbir's wife, actor Alia Bhatt, wasted no time in reacting to his "new beginnings." Dropping fire emojis in the comment section, Alia added her fiery approval to the brand launch. She further showed her support by sharing the video on her Instagram Story with the caption, "To new beginnings," followed by a heart emoji and tagged ARKS Instagram page. Ranbir's mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, also expressed her excitement, commenting, "Good luck."

Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's 'New Beginnings' As He Launches Fashion Brand ARKS On His Birthday
Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's 'New Beginnings' (Photo: Alia Bhatt's Instagram Story)

Ranbir had first teased fans about his lifestyle brand on a podcast, and the official launch has been highly anticipated ever since. His decision to explore the fashion space marks a new chapter in his illustrious career, which has spanned 16 years of versatile performances in films like Animal, Rockstar, Barfi, Brahmastra, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Speaking of his upcoming films, Ranbir is set to star in Dhoom 4, which is in pre-production under Aditya Chopra's guidance. According to reports, Chopra believes Ranbir is the ideal choice to continue the iconic franchise's legacy. Ranbir will also be seen in Love & War alongside Alia and Vicky Kaushal.

READ MORE

  1. 'Sometimes All You Need Is A Giant Hug': On Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday, Alia Bhatt Shares Adorable Family Moments With Raha
  2. Jigra Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt Balances Action and Emotion as She Takes over the Screen
  3. WATCH: Raha Looks Tired Yet Adorable In Ranbir Kapoor's Arms As They Return From Paris

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 42nd birthday in style today, September 28, by launching his fashion and lifestyle brand, ARKS. Fans got their first glimpse of the actor's new venture through a social media post shared by the official brand page, which quickly gained over 31,000 followers as of now.

The post shared on Instagram, captioned "Meet the founder. He's not on social media," featured a serene video of Ranbir lying in a meadow, tracing constellations that formed his brand's logo.

Ranbir's wife, actor Alia Bhatt, wasted no time in reacting to his "new beginnings." Dropping fire emojis in the comment section, Alia added her fiery approval to the brand launch. She further showed her support by sharing the video on her Instagram Story with the caption, "To new beginnings," followed by a heart emoji and tagged ARKS Instagram page. Ranbir's mother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, also expressed her excitement, commenting, "Good luck."

Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's 'New Beginnings' As He Launches Fashion Brand ARKS On His Birthday
Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's 'New Beginnings' (Photo: Alia Bhatt's Instagram Story)

Ranbir had first teased fans about his lifestyle brand on a podcast, and the official launch has been highly anticipated ever since. His decision to explore the fashion space marks a new chapter in his illustrious career, which has spanned 16 years of versatile performances in films like Animal, Rockstar, Barfi, Brahmastra, and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Speaking of his upcoming films, Ranbir is set to star in Dhoom 4, which is in pre-production under Aditya Chopra's guidance. According to reports, Chopra believes Ranbir is the ideal choice to continue the iconic franchise's legacy. Ranbir will also be seen in Love & War alongside Alia and Vicky Kaushal.

READ MORE

  1. 'Sometimes All You Need Is A Giant Hug': On Ranbir Kapoor's Birthday, Alia Bhatt Shares Adorable Family Moments With Raha
  2. Jigra Trailer Out: Alia Bhatt Balances Action and Emotion as She Takes over the Screen
  3. WATCH: Raha Looks Tired Yet Adorable In Ranbir Kapoor's Arms As They Return From Paris

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ARKS FOUNDER RANBIR KAPOORALIA BHATTRANBIR KAPOORRANBIR KAPOOR BRAND ARKSALIA REACTS TO RANBIR KAPOOR ARKS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.