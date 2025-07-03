'Some Things Don't Need Words': Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's First Look As Lord Ram In Ramayana

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt expressed her awe and excitement on Thursday after witnessing her husband Ranbir Kapoor's transformation into Lord Ram in the upcoming film Ramayana. The first look of the epic saga, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, was unveiled earlier in the day, sending fans into a frenzy across social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared the official teaser released by the makers and offered an emotional reaction to the glimpse of Ranbir in his divine avatar. She wrote, "Some things don't need words. This feels like the start of something unforgettable. Diwali 2026 - we're waiting."

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, with many applauding Ranbir's serene and powerful portrayal of the iconic mythological figure. A fan wrote, "Omg goosebumps…so looking forward." Another commented, "Now this is something big."

Known for being one of Ranbir's most consistent and vocal supporters, Alia has often shared her pride in his achievements, both personal and professional. From attending film premieres to penning heartfelt posts and interviews, the Dear Zindagi actor has never shied away from celebrating her husband's work. Her response to Ramayana's teaser adds yet another proof of her enduring support.

The teaser, shared by the film's team on Thursday, gave audiences their first look at the key characters from the upcoming multi-part epic. It begins with an animated sequence showing the celestial trinity - Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu, and Lord Shiva. The visuals then transition into a dramatic reveal of the film's principal cast: Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Yash as Ravana. The movie stars Sai Pallavi as Sita.

The teaser builds a striking contrast between the calm, composed presence of Ranbir's Lord Ram and the intense, menacing appearance of Yash as Ravana.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Ten years of Aspiration. Relentless Conviction to bring the Greatest Epic of all time to the World. An outcome through a collaboration of some of the world's best to ensure that Ramayana is presented with the greatest amount of Reverence and Respect. Welcome to the Beginning. Let’s Celebrate the IMMORTAL story of Rama v/s Ravana. Our Truth. Our History."

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is slated for a global release in two parts, with Part 1 set to hit theatres during Diwali 2026 and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.