'It's Violation, Not Content': Alia Reacts Strongly After Video Of Her And Ranbir's Under-Construction Mansion Goes Viral

Hyderabad: A couple of days ago, a video offering a glimpse into Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's newly constructed mansion went viral on social media. The video, allegedly shot without permission, did not go down well with Alia, who has now condemned the act in strong words.

The actress took to her social media handle and shared a two-page-long, detailed note, in which she vented her frustration and anger over the invasion of the privacy of her family. She also requested media organisations to behave responsibly and asked them to remove the content at once.

In her statement, Alia wrote: "I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home - still under construction - has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not 'content' - it's a violation. It should never be normalised."

She further questioned her followers, asking them to reflect on how they would feel if placed in a similar situation: "Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would."

Alia concluded her note with an appeal to netizens to refrain from forwarding or sharing the video. "So here's a humble but firm request - if you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you."

Her post drew immense support from fans and followers, with one user writing, "Exactly! I totally agree. Privacy comes first." Another commented, "And people wonder why Virat Kohli shifted to London." A user wrote, "Take legal action for those who posted the picture for the first time."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her next big release, Alpha, under the YRF banner. Co-starring Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol, and directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on Christmas, December 25.