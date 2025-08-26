ETV Bharat / entertainment

'It's Violation, Not Content': Alia Reacts Strongly After Video Of Her And Ranbir's Under-Construction Mansion Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt condemned the viral video of her and Ranbir Kapoor's under-construction mansion, calling it a privacy violation, and urged media to take it down.

Alia Bhatt Reacts Strongly After Video Of Her And Ranbir Kapoor's Under-Construction Mansion Goes Viral
Alia Bhatt Reacts Strongly After Video Of Her And Ranbir Kapoor's Under-Construction Mansion Goes Viral (Photo: IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : August 26, 2025 at 6:51 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: A couple of days ago, a video offering a glimpse into Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's newly constructed mansion went viral on social media. The video, allegedly shot without permission, did not go down well with Alia, who has now condemned the act in strong words.

The actress took to her social media handle and shared a two-page-long, detailed note, in which she vented her frustration and anger over the invasion of the privacy of her family. She also requested media organisations to behave responsibly and asked them to remove the content at once.

In her statement, Alia wrote: "I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home - still under construction - has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not 'content' - it's a violation. It should never be normalised."

She further questioned her followers, asking them to reflect on how they would feel if placed in a similar situation: "Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would."

Alia concluded her note with an appeal to netizens to refrain from forwarding or sharing the video. "So here's a humble but firm request - if you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you."

Her post drew immense support from fans and followers, with one user writing, "Exactly! I totally agree. Privacy comes first." Another commented, "And people wonder why Virat Kohli shifted to London." A user wrote, "Take legal action for those who posted the picture for the first time."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her next big release, Alpha, under the YRF banner. Co-starring Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol, and directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on Christmas, December 25.

READ MORE

  1. 'They're Biased Towards Me': Mohit Suri On Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor's Early Support For Saiyaara
  2. 'Some Things Don't Need Words': Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's First Look As Lord Ram In Ramayana
  3. Air India Plane Crash: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Other Celebs 'Pray For Passengers'

Hyderabad: A couple of days ago, a video offering a glimpse into Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's newly constructed mansion went viral on social media. The video, allegedly shot without permission, did not go down well with Alia, who has now condemned the act in strong words.

The actress took to her social media handle and shared a two-page-long, detailed note, in which she vented her frustration and anger over the invasion of the privacy of her family. She also requested media organisations to behave responsibly and asked them to remove the content at once.

In her statement, Alia wrote: "I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home - still under construction - has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not 'content' - it's a violation. It should never be normalised."

She further questioned her followers, asking them to reflect on how they would feel if placed in a similar situation: "Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would."

Alia concluded her note with an appeal to netizens to refrain from forwarding or sharing the video. "So here's a humble but firm request - if you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you."

Her post drew immense support from fans and followers, with one user writing, "Exactly! I totally agree. Privacy comes first." Another commented, "And people wonder why Virat Kohli shifted to London." A user wrote, "Take legal action for those who posted the picture for the first time."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her next big release, Alpha, under the YRF banner. Co-starring Sharvari Wagh and Bobby Deol, and directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on Christmas, December 25.

READ MORE

  1. 'They're Biased Towards Me': Mohit Suri On Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor's Early Support For Saiyaara
  2. 'Some Things Don't Need Words': Alia Bhatt Reacts To Ranbir Kapoor's First Look As Lord Ram In Ramayana
  3. Air India Plane Crash: Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Other Celebs 'Pray For Passengers'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ALIA BHATTALIA BHATT NEW HOUSE VIDEOBOLLYWOOD NEWSENTERTAINMENT NEWSALIA BHATT NEW HOUSE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.