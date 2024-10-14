Alia Bhatt Opens up about ADHD Diagnosis; Reveals How She Finds Peace in Acting and Parenting

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt recently revealed that she has ADHD (attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder), shedding light on how it has shaped her experiences both on and off-screen. In a heartfelt conversation with a newswire, the actor reflected on her childhood struggles with zoning out during conversations and in classrooms, a pattern she has battled for years. A psychological evaluation confirmed that she is high on the ADHD spectrum, a revelation that provided her with significant clarity about her behaviour and thought processes.

Describing the reaction to her diagnosis, Alia shared that her friends had long suspected her condition. "When I told them, they were like, 'We always knew. This is not some sort of revelation,'" she said. Despite the recognition from friends, it was not until the formal diagnosis that Alia truly grasped why she finds such peace in front of the camera. "I understood why I am at peace in front of the camera," she shared, emphasising that performing allows her to be fully present at the moment.

Alia also discussed how motherhood has contributed to her sense of presence. "Now after Raha, when I am with her, I am most present," she explained, indicating that her time spent with her daughter brings her peace. On a lighter note, Alia recounted her wedding day, when she had to turn down her makeup artist's request to be given two hours for makeup. With a laid-back approach, Bhatt insisted on keeping her look simple, often limiting her makeup sessions to just 45 minutes due to ADHD.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt's Jigra released in theatres to mixed reviews on 11 October. She is also set to star in the highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe film, Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, and the much-talked-about film Jee Le Zaraa, alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.