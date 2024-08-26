Alia Bhatt Jets Off To Kashmir For Alpha Shoot With Raha, Sharvari Wagh Joins Them - Watch

Hyderabad: Actors Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh were spotted at Kalina Airport in Mumbai on Monday, off for their trip to Kashmir, where they will be filming the much-awaited Spy Universe project from Yash Raj Films, titled Alpha. Both actors were seen wearing stylish yet comfortable outfits suitable for their travels.

Sharvari Wagh and Alia Bhatt Jet Off To Kashmir For Alpha Shoot (Video source: ANI)

Alia chose to go for a simple yet fashionable look by donning a black baggy pantsuit, an ideal choice for air travel. Adding to the excitement of their journey was the presence of Bhatt's daughter, Raha, who accompanied them. The little one looked super cute, sporting a matching hair bun similar to her mother's, winning hearts with her adorable expressions.

Sharvari, Alia's co-star in Alpha, was also seen at the airport sporting a comfortable ensemble featuring a brown tank top paired with tan pants, exuding an effortless cool vibe. The actors are expected to arrive in Srinagar this evening, with filming scheduled to start on August 27 in Pahalgam. The crew is currently scouting locations in Pahalgam to finalise shooting plans, according to Khawar Jamsheed, the line producer based in Srinagar.

Jamsheed noted, "The team is finalising the shoot locations and ensuring all logistics are in place for a seamless production. We're thrilled about Pahalgam's beautiful settings and how they will enhance the film's dynamic action sequences."

The shoot will take place in Kashmir's high-altitude locations over a 10-day period starting from August 27, with filming expected to wrap up by early September. Jamsheed highlighted the completion of permissions and accommodation arrangements for the cast and crew, stressing the importance of these preparations for a successful shoot.

In this groundbreaking movie that marks the first female-led instalment from the YRF Spy Universe, both actors will portray super agents in what promises to be a thrilling experience. Directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra, Alpha aims to offer a fresh take on the espionage genre. Written by Abbaas Hierapurwala, the film is set to release next year.

Prior to taking on roles in Alpha, both Alia and Sharvari had previous experience in action films. Sharvari's recent project Vedaa hit theatres on August 15 and showcased her alongside John Abraham, featuring intense action and gripping scenes. Meanwhile, Alia is set to appear in the action thriller Jigra, directed by Vasan Bala, which is due for release on October 11. This film will explore the complexities of sibling dynamics and is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions along with Alia's own Eternal Sunshine Productions.