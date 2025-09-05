Alia Bhatt Hints At Making Comedy Debut Inspired By Daughter Raha: 'Little Things That Come From Within'

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has disclosed that she is now interested in exploring a genre that she has never attempted before - comedy. The 32-year-old actor, who has moved with ease from intense dramas, romantic stories, and gritty tales, admitted that her daughter Raha has been one of the major reasons for this change.

In a recent interview with a magazine, Alia said that the choice of films has evolved considerably for her over the years, with motherhood adding a new perspective to her decisions. "I'm very curious to know what it is that leads us to make these different choices at different times in our lives. I feel like there is a deeper core level there. It's also absorbing what's happening around you," she said.

She went on to explain why comedy is now calling out to her. "The reason I'm being pulled towards a comedy is that I haven't done one. You have to find something that's inspiring you or pulling you towards it." Alia also said that this desire comes from wanting to create something her young daughter can enjoy. "I haven't made a film that my daughter can watch, so these are little things that come from within," she said.

The actor, who is known for trusting her instincts while selecting roles, also mentioned the importance of making choices that feel right to her. "But at the end of the day, if you do go ahead with a choice that is influenced by someone else and you don't naturally feel it's right but do it as per calculation, you always end up regretting that choice. That's the way I look at it. Not that I have many regrets in life."

While Alia did not confirm any comedy project officially, she hinted that something exciting might be in the works. "I've been putting it out for a while. There is some exciting stuff, nothing I can fully talk about, but let's just say if I put my heart into it, I will end up going in that direction," she said.

Speaking of her movies, Alia already has two big projects lined up. She will be seen in Alpha, an action film directed by Shiv Rawail, co-starring Sharvari and Bobby Deol. She is also working on Love and War, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-awaited period romance, where she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.