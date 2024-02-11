Alia Bhatt Heads out for Lunch with Neetu Kapoor, Mom Soni Razdan, Sister Shaheen; Gets Mobbed

Hyderabad: Despite her hectic schedule, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt took out time to step out for lunch date with her girl gang comprising her mother Soni Razdan, her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor. The paparazzi caught the quartet after they had lunch together. However, while leaving the restaurant, the Gangubai Kathauiwadi was mobbed by her fans requesting for a selfie.

On Sunday, February 11th, the lovely ladies of the Kapoor and Bhatt clans graced the city with their presence as they headed out for a delicious lunch. Alia Bhatt, dazzling as ever, was spotted with Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, and Neetu Kapoor post their lunch date. As the four headed out of the eatery. they were met with a sea of fans. Alia in a sweet gesture obliged fans with selfies.

Alia Bhatt exuded effortless style in her casual look, which included a stylish grey coloured tank top, blue denim, and a green shirt with the buttons open. Alia completed her appearance with fashionable hoop earrings, sleek sunglasses, and a brown handbag. She opted for a simple makeup look, allowing her natural beauty to shine, and let her hair open.

Neetu Kapoor looked stunning in a pristine white shirt and matching trousers, complimented by black sunglasses. Soni Razdan exuded a laid-back charm, sporting a beautiful brown shirt with blue trousers. Meanwhile, Shaheen Bhatt demonstrated her own sense of fashion in a lovely pink co-ord ensemble.

On the professional front, Alia is preparing for an exhilarating ride in director Vasan Bala's action thriller Jigra. The Alia and Karan Johar co-production will be released in theatres on September 27. Furthermore, Alia is slated to reconnect with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War, in which she will star alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.