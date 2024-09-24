Alia Bhatt Floors Fans with Her Glamorous Avatar at Paris Fashion Week Debut - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Alia Bhatt has made her mark on the global fashion stage with her debut at Paris Fashion Week, and the reactions are overwhelmingly positive. The actor showcased a striking metallic silver bustier paired with a black off-shoulder jumpsuit, exuding confidence and grace. Alia's look, completed with a touch of pink shade on her lips and a sleek wet hairdo, left a lasting impression on attendees and her fans alike.

Social media erupted with praise as fans expressed their admiration for Alia's glamorous appearance. One user wrote, "She stunned everyone with her dazzling debut at #ParisFashionWeek," while another remarked, "#AliaBhatt stuns the world with her gorgeous debut, setting the runway on fire with her elegance and charm." The excitement did not stop there, as many referred to her as a "Queen," reflecting the impact her presence had on the event.

Fashion enthusiasts noted that Alia's attire, a creation by renowned designer Gaurav Gupta, perfectly complemented her role as L'Oréal Paris's global ambassador. Comments flooded in, with admirers saying, "#AliaBhatt truly shone in a stunning #GauravGupta creation, representing L’Oréal with poise." Bhatt was named the Global Brand Ambassador for Loreal Paris recently.

The Bollywood actor left for Paris a few days ago. She was also spotted taking a stroll through the streets of Paris with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The duo posed with a fan for a picture, which immediately went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Alia is gearing up for the release of her much-anticipated film Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina. Directed by Vasan Bala, Jigra will be out in theatres on October 11. In the coming months, Alia will also be seen with Sharvari in the spy drama Alpha.

Read More