Alia Bhatt Drops Candid Pics with Vedang Raina as They Wrap up Jigra Shoot

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has been experiencing a series of successes with both commercial hits and critical acclaim. Ranging from her roles in Gangubai Kathiawad and Darlings to Brahmastra and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actor has not only established herself in the eyes of the international audience with Heart Of Stone but also managed to carve out a niche for herself.

Alongside embracing motherhood with her daughter Raha, she has recently completed filming one of the most eagerly anticipated movies, Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Alia Bhatt uploaded some candid photos after wrapping up the movie, featuring her co-star Vedang Raina. The images capture the duo sharing laughs and posing against the cityscape and riverfront at dusk.

In one photo, Vedang Raina is seen covering his face playfully. Sharing the pictures, Alia wrote in the caption, "jigra oh… abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram See you soon… 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you. (sic)"

Alia is not only starring in Jigra, but she is also producing it. Reflecting on her venture into production, Alia earlier shared in an interview her joy and excitement. Venturing into producing with Eternal Sunshine, she aimed to narrate compelling stories that strike a chord and make a lasting impression. The actor delved into the details of Jigra and shed light on its storyline, describing the film as a tale of courage, passion, and determination.