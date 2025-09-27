ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia Bhatt Calls Varun Dhawan 'Hypocritical' As He Disagrees On Falling For A Friend's Ex On Kajol-Twinkle's Show

Now, everyone is eagerly waiting for the second episode, wherein Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will be sharing the couch. The two actors, who started their journey together in Karan Johar's Student of the Year (2012), will share screen space again after six years since their previous venture, Kalank (2019).

Hyderabad: A brand-new talk show on OTT has swept Bollywood fans off their feet this week. Titled Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the show is hosted by two of Bollywood's wittiest women, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. The first episode, which had Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as guests, witnessed open confessions from as much as Salman sharing his desire to have children to Aamir speaking about his past failed relationships.

After the first episode, the makers dropped a thrilling teaser for the next episode, giving fans a glimpse into the fun banter between Alia and Varun. One of the clips that surfaced across the internet showed Varun mimicking Alia after she stumbles, which had the hosts and everyone in the audience laughing. The promo also hints at a segment of games and quirky questions posed by Kajol and Twinkle.

The discussion becomes most interesting when Twinkle Khanna wants to know if they think it is okay to fall for a friend's ex. Kajol and Alia Bhatt both agree that it's okay, but Varun Dhawan disagrees, siding with Twinkle on the "against" side.

Alia, in her lighthearted manner, criticises Varun for being inconsistent. She tells him, "I think VD, you should quickly come and stand here, because you are being very hypocritical. Come and stand here right now!" Her remark leaves Kajol laughing, while Varun jokingly defends himself by saying, "I've not dated any friends." He then adds with a smile, "You are killing it on this show!"

With their natural chemistry, side-splitting trolling, and frank confessions, Alia and Varun's appearance is going to be a highlight of Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see the complete episode when it releases on OTT.