Alia Bhatt Turns 32: Celebrating The Actor's Jigra In Carving A Niche In Female Centric Films

Bollywood's one of the most sought-after female actors Alia Bhatt turns a year older on Saturday. The actor was born on March 15, 1993, and has established herself as a bankable star with a purpose. Known for her stellar performances and her ability to bring nuanced, complex characters to life, Alia is a true force to be reckoned with in the Hindi film industry. From her second film Highway to her more recent critically acclaimed role in Jigra, Alia has shown that she is not just a pretty face but a versatile and powerful actress with the potential to break barriers.

From her debut in 2012 to her last film Jigra, she has consistently portrayed strong, female-centric roles that not only entertain but also inspire audiences. One of Alia's standout qualities as an actor is her fearlessness in choosing scripts that portray women in challenging, multi-dimensional roles. The actror has built an enviable career portraying women who are not afraid to face adversity and push boundaries.

Breaking Boundaries in Female-Centric Films

Bhatt's roles in films like Highway (2014), Raazi (2018), Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), Raazi, Darlings (2022), and Jigra have proven that her power as an actor lies in her choice of scripts and the characters she brings to life. Each of these films presents a female protagonist who is bold, complex, and layered, offering a refreshing change from the typical portrayal of women in mainstream Bollywood cinema.

Highway

In Highway, Bhatt portrayed Veera, a young woman who discovers freedom and self-awareness after being kidnapped. This film was a breakthrough for her, earning widespread critical acclaim.

Raazi

In Raazi, Alia showcased her ability to embody the spirit of a patriot in a sensitive role as Sehmat Khan, an Indian spy married to a Pakistani military officer during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war. Her performance was lauded for its subtlety and depth. The film's success at the box office was a testament to Alia's growing influence in the industry.

Gangubai Kathiawadi

Another landmark in Alia's career was Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), where she played the title role of a woman who rose from the hardships of the red-light district to become a powerful figure. Based on a true story, the character of Gangubai was both heartbreaking and empowering, and Alia's portrayal was nothing short of extraordinary. The film was a commercial and critical success, reaffirming her place at the top of the Bollywood hierarchy.

Darlings

Her recent role in Darlings, where she portrayed a woman navigating the complexities of a toxic marriage, further showcased her talent for taking on roles that challenge societal norms and shed light on issues like domestic violence. Alia's ability to portray such real, raw characters has set her apart from other actors in the industry and has proven that she can hold her own in films driven by strong, complex women.

Jigra

Alia's latest release, Jigra (2025), continues her commitment to playing dynamic, fearless women. In the film, she portrays Satya Anand, a sister on a mission to rescue her wrongfully imprisoned brother. The character's determination and strength add yet another powerful role to Alia's already impressive repertoire. Although the film did not perform exceptionally at the box office, it has quickly garnered a loyal following on OTT platforms, further proving Alia's immense appeal.