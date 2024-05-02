Viral Images Hint at Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh's Intensive Training for Aditya Chopra's Spy Universe

Actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh appear to have begun preparations for their highly anticipated actioner set within Aditya Chopra's spy realm. The film will soon go on floors with Shiv Rawail at the director's chair.

Hyderabad: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh are scheduled to star in a big-budget action picture, which is expected to be the first female-led feature in Aditya Chopra's growing YRF Spy Universe. According to the latest reports, leading women Alia and Sharvari have begun prepping for their highly awaited film. Several photos from what appears to be a preparatory session have gone viral on the internet.

The photos of the two co-stars ignited a social media frenzy, prompting conjecture about their preparation for the upcoming movie. One picture circulating on social media shows Alia in her workout outfit posing with a woman. Sharvari was also seen in her training gear, with an intense expression on her face, leading to assumptions that she was working with a fight coordinator on a high-action sequence.

Sharing the photographs on X (formerly known as Twitter), one social media user remarked, "It appears Alia and Sharvari have begun their preparations for the YRF film." Another said, "Alia is diving into her spy movie preparation, full-fledged action loading." According to speculations, Bobby Deol will play the antagonist in the forthcoming spy film and would most likely undergo a physical transformation for the part. According to reports, his role in the upcoming film is his most 'morally dubious' so far.

While the actresses prepare for their film, the shoot for War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., and Kiara Advani, is progressing quickly at the film studios, with director Ayan Mukerji at the helm. The issue remains whether War 2 will act as a launchpad for Alia's film. Those who watched Tiger 3 were teased with a post-credit scene showcasing Hrithik in his action-hero persona, setting the tone for a 'darker' plot in the film. The yet-untitled picture will be directed by Shiv Rawail, who previously directed The Railway Men, and is set to begin production soon.

