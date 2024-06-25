Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Step out with Daughter Raha and Neetu Kapoor; Visit under-Construction New Home -Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are frequently seen at their new Mumbai home, were also seen paying a visit on Tuesday. This time, they were accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor's mother, renowned actor Neetu Kapoor, as well as their little daughter Raha Kapoor. Ranbir and his mother Neetu were spotted entering the multi-story bungalow together in a paparazzi video, with Alia carrying Raha in her arms.

According to a recent report in a daily, Ranbir, Alia, and their daughter Raha are preparing to move into the house in the coming months. Alia and Ranbir will celebrate Diwali in 2024 with Raha at their new home. "The ongoing work on their bungalow is nearing completion, with the completion expected to take about a month. The pair will move in after the construction is completed and they receive a green signal."

"It is the moment they have been waiting for," stated an insider in the report. The anonymous source further stated, "In fact, they will most probably be celebrating Diwali with Raha in the new house this year". Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor pay frequent visits to their new home to check on its progress. Ranbir, his mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, and Alia have paid numerous visits to the home in recent years.

For the unversed, the original property was named Krishna Raj after Ranbir's late grandmother. Now, as per a report in an entertainment portal, B-town power couple Ranbir and Alia will name their new home, a huge villa in the heart of Bandra, Mumbai, after their daughter Raha. The 1.5-year-old will become the richest star child in Bollywood, since the mansion costs a stunning Rs 250 crore. This makes the mansion more expensive than Amitabh Bachchan's home Jalsa and Shah Rukh Khan's luxury bungalow Mannat.