ETV Bharat / entertainment

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Step out with Daughter Raha and Neetu Kapoor; Visit under-Construction New Home -Watch

author img

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 17 hours ago

The Kapoor family, Ranbir, Alia, their daughter Raha along with former's mother Neetu were seen visiting their new home in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha Kapoor
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha Kapoor (Alia Bhatt's Instagram handle)

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are frequently seen at their new Mumbai home, were also seen paying a visit on Tuesday. This time, they were accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor's mother, renowned actor Neetu Kapoor, as well as their little daughter Raha Kapoor. Ranbir and his mother Neetu were spotted entering the multi-story bungalow together in a paparazzi video, with Alia carrying Raha in her arms.

According to a recent report in a daily, Ranbir, Alia, and their daughter Raha are preparing to move into the house in the coming months. Alia and Ranbir will celebrate Diwali in 2024 with Raha at their new home. "The ongoing work on their bungalow is nearing completion, with the completion expected to take about a month. The pair will move in after the construction is completed and they receive a green signal."

"It is the moment they have been waiting for," stated an insider in the report. The anonymous source further stated, "In fact, they will most probably be celebrating Diwali with Raha in the new house this year". Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor pay frequent visits to their new home to check on its progress. Ranbir, his mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, and Alia have paid numerous visits to the home in recent years.

For the unversed, the original property was named Krishna Raj after Ranbir's late grandmother. Now, as per a report in an entertainment portal, B-town power couple Ranbir and Alia will name their new home, a huge villa in the heart of Bandra, Mumbai, after their daughter Raha. The 1.5-year-old will become the richest star child in Bollywood, since the mansion costs a stunning Rs 250 crore. This makes the mansion more expensive than Amitabh Bachchan's home Jalsa and Shah Rukh Khan's luxury bungalow Mannat.

Read More

  1. Soni Razdan Says She Felt More like Alia Bhatt's Manager Than Her Mother; Know Why
  2. Alia Bhatt dedicates mushy post to Ranbir Kapoor on their 2nd Wedding Anniversary
  3. Fans Marvel at Atif Aslam's Daughter Haleema's Resemblance to Ranbir- Alia's Baby Raha

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who are frequently seen at their new Mumbai home, were also seen paying a visit on Tuesday. This time, they were accompanied by Ranbir Kapoor's mother, renowned actor Neetu Kapoor, as well as their little daughter Raha Kapoor. Ranbir and his mother Neetu were spotted entering the multi-story bungalow together in a paparazzi video, with Alia carrying Raha in her arms.

According to a recent report in a daily, Ranbir, Alia, and their daughter Raha are preparing to move into the house in the coming months. Alia and Ranbir will celebrate Diwali in 2024 with Raha at their new home. "The ongoing work on their bungalow is nearing completion, with the completion expected to take about a month. The pair will move in after the construction is completed and they receive a green signal."

"It is the moment they have been waiting for," stated an insider in the report. The anonymous source further stated, "In fact, they will most probably be celebrating Diwali with Raha in the new house this year". Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor pay frequent visits to their new home to check on its progress. Ranbir, his mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, and Alia have paid numerous visits to the home in recent years.

For the unversed, the original property was named Krishna Raj after Ranbir's late grandmother. Now, as per a report in an entertainment portal, B-town power couple Ranbir and Alia will name their new home, a huge villa in the heart of Bandra, Mumbai, after their daughter Raha. The 1.5-year-old will become the richest star child in Bollywood, since the mansion costs a stunning Rs 250 crore. This makes the mansion more expensive than Amitabh Bachchan's home Jalsa and Shah Rukh Khan's luxury bungalow Mannat.

Read More

  1. Soni Razdan Says She Felt More like Alia Bhatt's Manager Than Her Mother; Know Why
  2. Alia Bhatt dedicates mushy post to Ranbir Kapoor on their 2nd Wedding Anniversary
  3. Fans Marvel at Atif Aslam's Daughter Haleema's Resemblance to Ranbir- Alia's Baby Raha

TAGGED:

ALAI WITH DAUGHTER RAHA KAPOORALIA RANBIR OUTING WITH RAHA KAPOORALIA RANBIR VISIT NEW HOMEALIA RANBIR RAHA KAPOOR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.