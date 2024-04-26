Alia Bhatt and Daughter Raha's Visit to Kareena Kapoor Khan's Home Melts Hearts - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter, Raha Kapoor, holds a special place in the hearts of fans as one of the most adored star kids in the industry. Their public outings never fail to captivate fans' affection. On Friday, a heartwarming moment was captured on camera when Alia Bhatt paid a visit to Kareena Kapoor Khan's residence with her adorable daughter Raha Kapoor.

In a video shared by a paparazzo on social media, the mother-daughter duo was spotted leaving Bebo's house, with Alia holding Raha in her arms before getting into the car. Alia was seen in an all-white outfit, while Raha looked endearing in a colourful frock.

The internet recently went into a frenzy when an unseen childhood photo of Alia Bhatt surfaced, drawing attention to the striking resemblance between her and Raha's first paparazzi appearance on Christmas 2023. Fans couldn't help but gush over their cuteness, with one user commenting, "Like mother like daughter."

On the professional front, Alia is busy preparing for the release of her upcoming film, Jigra, a prison-break action thriller directed by Vasan Bala and co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and her own production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions. Slated to hit theatres on September 27, 2024, Jigra marks Alia's first collaboration with Vedang Raina, known for his role in The Archies.

Alia is also set to enter the YRF spy universe, headlining a film alongside Sharvari Wagh. Furthermore, she will be reuniting with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War, which boasts a star-studded cast including her husband Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in the film Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon.