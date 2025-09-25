ETV Bharat / entertainment

Ali Fazal Calls Raakh A Dream Come True, Teams Up With Paatal Lok Director Prosit Roy For The First Time

Ali Fazal On Working With Prosit Roy In Raakh ( Photo: Series poster/Special arrangement )

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team Published : September 25, 2025 at 11:26 AM IST | Updated : September 25, 2025 at 11:39 AM IST 3 Min Read

Hyderabad: Ali Fazal is living through an eventful phase, both professionally and personally, balancing his journey as an actor, a producer, and now as father to his one-year-old daughter, Zuneyra Ida Fazal. Just weeks ago, his production venture Secret of a Mountain Serpent, had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Back in India, he is preparing for the release of his next project as an actor, Raakh, an investigative crime thriller on Prime Video. For Ali, Raakh is special not just because he plays a cop for the very first time, but also because it marks his long-awaited collaboration with Prosit Roy, the filmmaker behind Pari (2018) and Paatal Lok (2020). “Working with Prosit Roy had been on my wishlist for the longest time,” Ali admitted. “I remember watching Pari and being struck by how he built an entire world through mood, silence, and tension. His craft is unique and compelling. Later, Paatal Lok only cemented my belief that he is one of the most exciting voices in our industry today.”

Prosit has been steadily carving his space as a director known for layered storytelling and moody atmospherics. After Pari, which earned praise for its originality in the horror genre, and Paatal Lok, hailed as one of Indian streaming’s strongest titles, Raakh carries the weight of expectation. Ali recalled the moment he first learned Roy was helming the series: “When Raakh came my way, and I learned Prosit was at the helm, it felt like the universe was finally answering a quiet wish I’d been carrying for years. Playing a cop for the first time has been both challenging and exhilarating, but to explore this character under Prosit’s direction has been nothing short of transformative.” The actor, who has successfully straddled Indian and international projects with titles like Victoria & Abdul, Death on the Nile and Mirzapur, described his collaboration with Prosit as an experience of growth. “His attention to detail, his ability to push you as an actor without ever making you feel out of place, and the world he creates for his stories… all of it makes the experience unforgettable. I feel incredibly fortunate that Raakh is the project that brought us together. Sometimes, dreams do take time to manifest, but when they do, they’re worth the wait.” Ali Fazal (Photo: Special arrangement) Created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with Prosit Roy serving as executive producer and director, Raakh is already among Prime Video’s most anticipated Indian originals. Even as he readies for the release, Ali’s plate is full. The actor was last seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino. Coming up next for him is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947, and Raj & DK’s ambitious Rakt Brāhmand: The Bloody Kingdom, co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aditya Roy Kapur and Wamiqa Gabbi. Read More Ali Fazal Drops Surprise Pic With Pedro Pascal, Fans Wonder About Possible Collab INTERVIEW | 'Why Should Love Be A Transgression?' Nidhi Saxena On Her Venice-Premiered Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Ali Fazal Drops Major Hint about Mirzapur The Film: Here's What Fans Can Expect

Last Updated : September 25, 2025 at 11:39 AM IST