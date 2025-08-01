Ali Fazal Drops Surprise Pic With Pedro Pascal, Fans Wonder About Possible Collab

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has sent the internet into a frenzy after sharing a surprise selfie with none other than Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal. The image, posted on Friday, features the two actors seated together on a flight, smiling for the camera with their masks pulled down.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ali, who kept the caption simple and cryptic, wrote, "?? Shhhhhh." This has sparked intense speculation about a possible international project.

Fazal's post led fans to wonder if the duo are collaborating on a film. Given Pedro Pascal's recent entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Reed Richards, aka Mr Fantastic, in Fantastic Four: First Steps, the buzz only grew stronger. Comments flooded the post, with fans writing, "Reed Richards and Guddu Bhaiya," and "ALI IN AVENGERS DOOMSDAY?!!" Another simply stated, "What a crossover."

OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix wrote, "Pedro bhaiya guddu bhaiya," and "Pedro… In Dino" respectively. The Bollywood fraternity also joined the excitement. Actor Tabu commented, "Oh my God!!!!!!," while Anjali Anand wrote, "Whaaaatttt!!!!!!!!!!" Stars like Shriya Pilgaonkar, Sayani Gupta, and Nimrat Kaur also showed their support in the comments.

In the photo, Ali is seen wearing a blue T-shirt layered with a brown leather jacket and sporting his spectacles. Pedro kept it casual with a purple printed T-shirt and a sweater.

While it's unclear whether the meeting was a chance encounter or part of something bigger, the timing has only added fuel to the fire. Ali Fazal has previously made a mark in global projects such as Victoria & Abdul and Death on the Nile, and fans are now hoping he may be stepping into a Marvel or other international franchise next.

Ali and his wife, Richa Chadha, meanwhile, have stepped in as producers of Secrets of a Mountain Serpent under their production house, Pushing Button Studios. The movie, helmed by Nidhi Saxena, is set to premiere at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, following Saxena's previous success with Sad Letters of an Imaginary Woman at the 2024 Busan International Film Festival.

Talking about Fazal's work, he was recently seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino with Fatima Sana Shaikh. He will appear next in Lahore 1947, which also stars Sunny Deol and is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

On the other hand, Pedro Pascal, fresh from the success of Fantastic Four: First Steps, continues to dominate global screens with recent appearances in The Last of Us, The Mandalorian, and Narcos.