Ali Fazal Drops Major Hint about Mirzapur The Film: Here's What Fans Can Expect

Hyderabad: The buzz surrounding the upcoming film adaptation of the hit web series Mirzapur is at an all-time high, and actor Ali Fazal has added fuel to the fire with intriguing hints about the film's plot. While the project, which is slated for a 2026 release, has been highly anticipated, Fazal recently revealed exciting details about the storyline during an interview, sparking speculation about its connection to the series' past events. The film is set to release in theaters before making its way to streaming via Prime Video India.

In a recent conversation with a newswire as part of an actors' roundtable, Ali Fazal, who plays Guddu Pandit in the series, dropped some clues about the film. When asked whether the movie would serve as a prequel, Fazal left fans guessing. "We are really excited. It is the OG cast and we are going back in time, I suppose," he said. "It has to be back in time because there are some dead people walking." The reference to 'dead people walking' immediately raised questions about whether the film would revive characters who were previously killed off in the series.

Although Ali refrained from confirming whether the film is indeed a prequel, his comments suggest it might explore the past and perhaps reintroduce characters who have left the show. He drew comparisons to Peaky Blinders, a popular British series that similarly revived characters in its own cinematic spinoff, further fuelling speculation. "Peaky Blinders also did that. It was not like a one-off or an odd choice of move," he added.

Mirzapur, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh, is one of the most watched Indian crime thrillers on the OTT platform. Following the success of the first three seasons, with the most recent Mirzapur 3 released in July 2024, the film marks an exciting new chapter in the franchise's story. The film will see the return of the original cast, including Pankaj Tripathi as the formidable Kaleen Bhaiya, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Divyenndu as Munna Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee as the compounded.

Read More