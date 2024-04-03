Ali Abbas Zafar Reveals Plans for Exciting Collaboration with Salman Khan

Hyderabad: Ali Abbas Zafar is among the most in-demand directors in the Bollywood industry. His name is always mentioned when it comes to directing big-scale event films. Currently, he is preparing for the upcoming release of his latest directorial venture, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring two prominent action stars of Indian cinema.

Additionally, Ali has revealed his will to collaborate once again with the original action superstar, Salman Khan. The actor-director duo have earlier collaborated in films like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

During a recent interview with a newswire, Ali Abbas Zafar discussed the possibility of teaming up with Salman Khan once again. The director disclosed that Salman was enthusiastic about the storyline he presented, and now it is up to Salman to decide on the timing. Expressing his deep respect for the actor, Ali stated that Salman is like a big brother to him and he is eager to collaborate with him.

Ali praised Salman, referring to him as a 'great' actor while highlighting how audiences often overlook his acting prowess due to his overwhelming charisma. Recalling their past collaborations, Ali cherished the impactful roles they had co-created and envisioned their upcoming endeavour as a profoundly meaningful one.

Characterising Salman as a superstar in Bollywood, Ali emphasised his profound respect for Salman's acting prowess. Drawing attention to Salman's multifaceted talent, Ali highlighted the lesser-known aspect of Salman as a remarkable actor beneath his magnetic exterior. By citing Salman's acclaimed performances in Sultan, Bharat, and Tiger, Ali praised the depth and versatility of Salman's acting skills. Furthermore, Ali affirmed that their joint venture is imminent and deferred to 'Bhai' (Salman Khan) for the final decisions on the scheduling.