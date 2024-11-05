'Alhamdulillah, Blessed In Madinah': Bigg Boss OTT 3's Sana Sultan Khan Marries Mohammad Wazid In Intimate Ceremony - Pics Inside

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Sana Sultan Khan has tied the knot with her beau Mohammad Wazid in the holy city of Madinah. The newlywed couple took to social media to share the good news with their fans and followers. Sana and Mohammad also posted a series of pictures from their nikah ceremony on Instagram, leaving everyone mesmerised.

Sana and Wazid's wedding pictures, although beautiful, were subtle in their presentation. In one image, they shared a moment of unity with their hands clasped together against the backdrop of Madinah's serene landscape. Another photo captured the couple in a tender pose, with Sana looking sideways and Wazid's back turned to the camera, keeping the focus on their bond rather than their identities. Along with these intimate moments, they also shared glimpses of their wedding card and cake, adding a personal touch to the celebration.

For the occasion, Sana chose a modest cream suit paired with a red dupatta, while Wazid looked elegant in a white kurta-pyjama ensemble, topped with a beige jacket. These simple yet meaningful outfits reflected the couple's preference for a modest and spiritual ceremony.

In her post, Sana shared an emotional and thoughtful note, expressing her gratitude for the blessed occasion. "Alhamdulillah, I am humbled and overjoyed to share that I have been blessed with Nikkah in the most sacred and dreamlike place - Madinah - besides the most wonderful man, my Wajid Ji, my 'Vitamin W,'" she wrote, radiating joy and love.

What stood out in Sana's message was her emphasis on keeping their relationship pure. "What fills my heart with pride and joy is that we kept our relationship pure," she said, reflecting on the couple's commitment to each other. Despite having a modern outlook, Sana and Wazid chose to honour their bond by avoiding anything haram, marking their relationship with a sense of faith and sincerity that is often rare in today's world.

Sana further shared how they had met during a time when both needed healing and how their connection blossomed from pure intentions and genuine love. "We anchored our hearts in faith and patience (Sabr), trusting the Almighty to guide us. Our dream was a simple Nikah, free from the grandeur of worldly glitz, and today, our patience has been rewarded," she added.

The couple's wedding was not about grand celebrations but about spiritual fulfilment. For them, the sacredness of their union in Madinah was a profound blessing, symbolising a journey of togetherness built on love, faith, and devotion. Sana concluded her note with heartfelt gratitude: "I truly believe that when your intentions are pure, your love is unconditional, and your faith in Allah is unwavering, He blesses you with what is best. My heart overflows with gratitude - Shukar, Shukar, Shukar."

Sana also expressed her gratitude to the team at @qaswatours_ for making their Nikkah unforgettable, showing how every detail of the day was special to them.