Alaya F Stuns at Srikanth Screening, Rajkummar Rao Gives It a Miss; Watch Who All Graced the Event

Srikanth makers organised a special screening, attended by various B-town celebrities (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao in the titular role, hit the silver screens today, May 10. Ahead of the film's release, the makers hosted a special screening of the movie on Thursday night with several B-town celebrities in attendance. However, the lead actor Rajkummar Rao gave it a miss.

The star-studded event, held ahead of the film's theatrical release, saw several celebrities and industry insiders coming together to celebrate the movie. Alaya F, one of the film's stars, stole the spotlight with her stunning black and white ensemble. Film director Tushar Hiranandani, and Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ayesha Khan, and Firoza Khan aka KhanZaadi, among others, also attended the event.

Srikanth boasts an impressive ensemble cast, featuring Jyotika, Alaya F, and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in collaboration with T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. Helmed by Tushar Hiranandani, Srikanth – Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne is produced by a powerhouse trio consisting of Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani. The film is a biographical drama based on the life of a visually impaired Indian businessman Srikanth Bolla.