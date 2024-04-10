Alaya F on Seventh Heaven about Upcoming Releases Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Srikanth

Published : Apr 10, 2024, 7:55 PM IST

Alaya F Expresses Excitement for Her Releases Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Srikanth

Actor Alaya F gears up for the release of her two forthcoming films Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Srikanth. She expresses excitement for the release of both projects. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is slated for release on April 11, while Srikanth is set to hit theatres on May 10.

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Alaya F is all set for the release of her two upcoming movies Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Srikanth. While Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, featuring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in pivotal roles is set to hit the screens on April 11, the RajKummar Rao starrer Srikanth has its release date scheduled for May 10.

Expressing her thoughts on these projects, Alaya shared, "I couldn't have imagined having two such different projects of mine releasing within less than a month of each other! I shot both of these incredible films simultaneously last year and I remember how grateful I was feeling at that time. I have the same feeling again now! With the trailer drop of Srikanth and the release of Bade Miya Chote Miyan tomorrow, I really couldn't have asked for more."

She said that she was grateful, happy, excited, nervous and was feeling every emotion possible right now. "Playing 2 such different women and watching it all come to life is truly a dream come true. What a blessing to have two incredible theatrical releases so close together! Fingers crossed," she added.

In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Alaya will be seen acting alongside Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, and Manushi Chhillar, under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar. The movie promises intense action and drama. On the other hand, Srikanth narrates the inspiring story of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his ambitions despite being visually impaired. The movie features RajKummar Rao in the leading role. (With ANI inputs)

