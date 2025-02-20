Alan Ritchson's Reacher Season 3 Premieres Today: Here's Where To Watch And Early Reactions

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Reacher fans as the third installment releases today, February 20, 2025. Reacher is back with another season of intense performance, high-octane action sequences, and unbelievable twists. It is based on Lee Child's novel Persuader with Alan Ritchson reprising his role as Jack Reacher.

The highly anticipated show dropped on Amazon Prime Video with a new plot wherein Reacher infiltrates a dangerous criminal organisation by pretending to rescue the son of a notorious crime boss. However, his mission is to dismantle the criminal empire from within and uncover the mystery surrounding a missing DEA agent. What awaits him is a deeper conspiracy involving betrayal, hidden secrets, and grave danger.

The latest season will run till March 27, 2025, with a total of eight episodes. The season premiered on Thursday with three episodes and subsequent episodes will drop weekly every Thursday. The show promises plenty of thrilling twists, action sequences, and mystery to keep the audience entertained.

Early reviews for Season 3 have been overwhelmingly positive. Critics have praised the show's intensity and Ritchson's standout performance as the titular character. The third season has even garnered a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, signalling a near-perfect reception from early viewers.

Fans of the show are equally excited. Taking to X, a social media user noted, "Just finished season 1 of #Reacher, absolutely f’n quality! What a great show." Another one wrote: "Was lucky enough to get to see all 8 episodes of #Reacher Season 3 and I’m happy to say… Best. Season. Yet." Another fan added, "#Reacher third season is AWESOME! While missing the supporting cast chemistry from season 2, it's still highly fun with bad-ass action."

Apart from Alan, the third season features Maria Sten reprising her role as Frances Neagley. New to the cast is Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy, Brian Tee as Quinn, Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck, Robert Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva, Olivier Richters as Paulie, and Daniel David Stewart as Steven Elliot. Meanwhile, the makers of Reacher have given the green signal for the fourth season while the third was in production.