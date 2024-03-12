Al Pacino to Release Memoir Sonny Boy on THIS Date; Addresses Oscars' Best Picture Controversy

Hyderabad: Renowned Hollywood actor Al Pacino revealed that his forthcoming memoir Sonny Boy delves deep into his personal experiences and life journey. Scheduled for release in the US on October 8, the memoir is set to offer audiences an intimate look into the moments that have shaped Pacino's life. Penguin Random House confirmed the publication of the memoir in various formats, including hardcover, audio, and ebook.

Expressing his sentiments about Sonny Boy, Pacino shared that he penned this memoir to capture the essence of his life experiences. Reflecting on this journey allowed him to explore the impact of his acting career and the various opportunities it has presented him with. He further added that his life has been a series of remarkable events, and he considers himself fortunate to have experienced it all.

According to the publishers, Sonny Boy encapsulates the narrative of a man unburdened by fear or secrecy. It delves into his iconic roles, impactful collaborations, and significant relationships, shedding light on the intricate balance between artistic endeavours and commercial success.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Pacino addressed why he didn't mention the names of certain nominees during the Oscars ceremony. He clarified that the decision not to mention these names was made by the production team and was not his intention. The 83-year-old actor emphasised his respect for the event's protocol and highlighted the importance of recognizing the achievements of all nominees.

Reflecting on his career, which includes an Oscar win for his role in Scent of a Woman, Pacino acknowledged the significance of being nominated for an Academy Award. He expressed solidarity with fellow artists who may feel overlooked and stressed the importance of acknowledging their contributions to the industry.

Pacino's journey began in 1971 with the film The Panic in Needle Park, paving the way for acclaimed performances in cinematic masterpieces like The Godfather, Serpico, and Dog Day Afternoon. His diverse filmography also includes memorable roles in Scarface, Heat, and Carlito's Way. (With agency inputs)