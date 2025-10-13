ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshaya Mohanty, The Odisha Musician Who Is Eternal By Name & Lives Through His Music

Akshaya Mohanty, The Odisha Musician Who Knew He Would Outlive Himself ( ETV Bharat )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : October 13, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST 3 Min Read

Bhubaneswar: “I will be remembered only after my death,” Akshaya Mohanty once said and how true those words turned out to be. Even after 23 years of his passing, his voice still lingers - on the radio, in the streets, in the hum of people who grew up listening to him. You don’t really need a reason or an occasion to remember Khoka Bhai, as he was fondly called. For Odias, every day can be his day. He wasn’t just a singer or a composer; he was a mood, a memory, a presence that refused to fade. On his 91st birthday this Sunday, an old friend and a veteran instrumentalist Abani Kanta Das who had accompanied him on rhythm for nearly 50 years shared a memory that feels the only truth about the musician. “Khoka Bhai often said people didn’t understand his music while he was alive. ‘But they will, once I am gone,’ he used to say with a smile.” And that’s exactly what happened. His songs, once ahead of their time, now sound timeless. Music lovers immerse enjoy the evening of music (ETV Bharat) He came up with music in the most ordinary places - like the marketplace, the tea stall, the street corner. He could turn a passing face into a lyric, a random sound into rhythm. “I remember once meeting him while he was going to the fish market,” recalled Sangita Gosain, a celebrated Odia musician. “When I called out to him, he laughed and asked if I needed a new composition. Before I could answer, he started humming, words, tune, everything, right there amid the crowd and chatter. That was Khoka Bhai. Music came to him as naturally as breathing.”