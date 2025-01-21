Akshay Kumar's Sky Force to Release on 24 January: Why It Is a High-Stake Movie for All Involved

Hyderabad: Sky Force, an upcoming action drama set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan air war, is all set to release on January 24, 2025. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the movie is based on India's retaliatory airstrike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase, marking India's first airstrike in the Indo-Pakistani war. Starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, debutant Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur, the film has already generated significant buzz.

The narrative follows Wing Commander K.O. Ahuja (Akshay Kumar) and T. Vijaya (Veer Pahariya), with Sara Ali Khan playing Vijaya's wife and Nimrat Kaur essaying the role of Ahuja's partner. With its plot, Sky Force looks promising, however, several factors make its release crucial for the careers of all involved.

Akshay Kumar's String of Flops

Akshay Kumar has recently faced a string of disappointments at the box office. Films like Raksha Bandhan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira, and Selfiee have all failed to generate substantial box-office returns. With such a poor run, Kumar's reputation as a reliable box-office draw has taken a significant hit. Akshay's recent failures have raised questions about his star status, and Sky Force serves as a litmus test for his career's next phase.

Veer Pahariya's Debut

Sky Force also marks the acting debut of Veer Pahariya, the son of businessman Sanjay Pahadia and grandson of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Sushilkumar Shinde. Veer is no stranger to the film industry, having worked as an assistant director and even as Varun Dhawan's body double for Bhediya. With a privileged background and high expectations riding on his first major role, Veer's debut is being closely watched by both industry insiders and fans.

Sara Ali Khan's Theatrical Release In a Long Time

Sara Ali Khan, another key player in Sky Force, has seen her career fluctuate between successes and failures. After her strong debut in Kedarnath, she went through a series of commercial flops with films like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal, Coolie No. 1, and Atrangi Re. With an unexpected hit with Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, followed by OTT projects Gaslight and Murder Mubarak, her box-office performance remains inconsistent. Sky Force will be her first major theatrical release and its success or failure could solidify her position in Bollywood.

Limited Solo Release Window

Sky Force is set to release on January 24 amid Game Changer starring Ram Charan running in theatres. The film will also face competition from Shahid Kapoor's Deva, which is slated to release on January 31. With both these big-ticket films already drawing attention, Sky Force will have a very limited window to make its mark.

All in all, Sky Force is a high-stakes project for the actors involved with the project. For Akshay, it is an opportunity to bounce back from a series of flops, and the same goes for Sara. For Veer Pahariya, it is a chance to carve out a space for himself in Bollywood.