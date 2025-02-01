Akshay Kumar's Sky Force Breaks Actor's Six-Year Box Office Slump As Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has finally ended his box office dry spell with his latest release Sky Force. The movie marks the actor's first Rs 100 crore hit in six years. It has collected Rs 104.3 crore nett at the domestic box office in just eight days of release. The makers of the action movie unveiled its official poster on Saturday to celebrate the milestone.

Sky Force is directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani and hit the theatres on January 24. So far, there have been mostly positive responses both from critics and the audience. This movie marks the Bollywood debut of actor Veer Pahariya, playing Squadron Leader T Vijayya.

The film wrapped up its first-week collections at Rs 99.7 crore, with the second Friday adding Rs 4.6 crore to its overall earnings, bringing the total to Rs 104.3 crore. The movie is definitely a much-needed success for Akshay as he had suffered at the box office with the films that were earlier released.

His last Rs 100 crore blockbuster was Good Newwz (2019), which earned Rs 205.09 crore nett. Since then, a series of films, including Bell Bottom (Rs 33.31 crore), Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 68.25 crore), Selfiee (Rs 17.03 crore), and Mission Raniganj (Rs 34.17 crore), failed to hit the century mark.

Though Akshay appeared in some of the most successful films, such as Singham Again (Rs 247.85 crore), Stree 2 (Rs 599.99 crore), and OMG 2 (Rs 151.16 crore), they were brief appearances and not central to the storyline.

Sky Force has again made Akshay Kumar a box-office sensation, and the much-needed victory comes to him after all the underwhelming performances over the years. Fans, as well as insiders in the industry, now eagerly look forward to his future projects, hoping that this film is the starting point for a new successful venture by this actor.