'Paresh Has Been Given Seven Days to Respond': Akshay's Lawyer Says His Exit 'Caused Serious Harm'

Hyderabad: Paresh Rawal surprised and shocked fans, as well as Bollywood, when he unexpectedly dropped out of the highly anticipated film Hera Pheri 3. Following his unexpected exit, Paresh got into legal trouble when Akshay Kumar's production company, Cape of Good Films, sent Paresh a legal notice that seeks Rs 25 crore in damages.

According to Pooja Tidke, lawyer for Akshay's company and Joint Managing Partner at Parinam Law Associates, Paresh Rawal had officially agreed to be part of the film. "He had even signed a Term Sheet on March 27, 2025, and received a part payment of Rs 11 lakh," she said. The actor had also shot scenes for the trailer and around three and a half minutes for the film itself. However, in May, the production house received a letter from Paresh, stating that he no longer wished to be associated with the film. This sudden move has disrupted the project and caused major financial and reputational damage.

Akshay's Legal Team Warns Paresh Rawal After his Exit from Hera Pheri 3 (Video source: PTI)

"We've sent a legal notice to Paresh Rawal seeking damages for losses incurred," Tidke told a news agency. The expenses include payments to the cast, crew, and senior actors, as well as costs for logistics, equipment, and trailer production. The notice also warned of "civil and criminal action" if the matter is not resolved. Paresh has been given seven days to respond, but as of now, no reply has been received.

Tidke added, "This decision has come as a shock. Everyone's schedules were aligned, and now everything is disrupted." She also mentioned that fans are disappointed, as this was a key reunion of the beloved Hera Pheri cast, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty. Despite the legal tension, the production house remains hopeful that things may still work out. "We're optimistic, but the situation has caused serious harm. The franchise's reputation is at stake, and it has affected everyone professionally," Tidke said.

Hera Pheri 3, directed by Priyadarshan, had been long delayed but finally went on floors earlier this year. Now, with one of its lead actors pulling out, the film's future hangs in the balance.