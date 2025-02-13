Akshay Kumar's Housefull 5 Trailer To Be Attached With Salman Khan's Sikandar Release

Hyderabad: Get ready for laughs and excitement! Bollywood's eagerly awaited comedy franchise, Housefull 5, is slated for a grand release on June 6, 2025. But the fun does not stop there; fans can catch a glimpse of the fun a bit earlier because the official trailer of Housefull 5 will be attached to Salman Khan's action-packed thriller, Sikandar, which will be released during Eid 2025.

The exciting announcement comes from producer Sajid Nadiadwala, who is gearing up for a landmark year as Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) celebrates its 75th anniversary. With four major releases lined up, including Housefull 5, Sikandar, Baaghi 4 (starring Tiger Shroff), and an untitled Vishal Bhardwaj directorial featuring Shahid Kapoor, NGE is set to dominate the box office in 2025.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is touted to be one of the biggest comedy blockbusters of the year. The film includes an ensemble cast of 18 actors, including franchise regulars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Abhishek Bachchan, along with Fardeen Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chunky Pandey, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Dino Morea, Chitrangada Singh, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and more.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will star in the film Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The movie, which co-stars Rashmika Mandanna, is one of the most anticipated action films of the year. Rashmika's casting was formally confirmed by NGE in May 2024, with the caption, "Welcome the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar!" "Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on Eid 2025!"

With the Housefull 5 trailer attached to Sikandar, fans are in for a double treat this Eid season. To add to the excitement, Salman Khan is preparing for Kick 2, which will include a powerful lineup for his fans in 2025.