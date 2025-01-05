ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar's Comeback in Stree 3? Dinesh Vijan Confirms He Is the 'Thanos' of Horror-Comedy Universe

Akshay Kumar confirms his return in Stree 3, with Dinesh Vijan calling him the 'Thanos' of the film's universe at the Sky Force trailer launch.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 33 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Bollywood's beloved superstar Akshay Kumar is set to reprise his role in the much-awaited horror-comedy Stree 3, the third installment in the popular Stree franchise. Producer Dinesh Vijan confirmed the news, humorously dubbing Akshay the 'Thanos' of the Maddock Films horror-comedy universe. This marks a significant continuation of Kumar's involvement in the genre after his memorable cameo in Stree 2, where he stole the show with his portrayal of a character in a wheelchair, setting up the promise of a larger role in the next film.

Akshay Kumar had dropped a hint at the Sky Force trailer launch today on Sunday when he teased his part in Stree 3. He jokingly remarked, "What can I say? Dinesh and Jyoti (Deshpande) will have to decide that. They are the ones to pump in the money," before adding, "Aur Amar Kaushik ko direct karna hai" (And Amar Kaushik has to direct it). Kaushik, who helmed Stree 2, will once again take the reins for the third installment.

Dinesh Vijan immediately affirmed Akshay's return, calling him the 'Thanos' of the universe. In the backdrop of this exciting announcement, Akshay Kumar opened up about his box-office struggles. While his 2024 films like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Sarfira failed to impress audiences, his cameo appearances in Stree 2 and Singham Again were widely appreciated. The actor, known for his work ethic, remained undeterred, saying, "It is not that it has happened for the first time. The best part is you keep on working hard. That is what I tell myself."

Akshay's unshakeable commitment to his craft, despite box office setbacks, was evident as he discussed how his long career has been shaped by constant learning and evolution. "Many people advise me to do one film or maximum two films a year, but I say if I can work, why not? I want to keep working on different kinds of films," he added. The news has fans eagerly awaiting Akshay's film Stree 3, which is slated for release on August 13, 2027.

