Akshay Kumar's Birthday Wish to Tiger Shroff Will Leave You in Splits - Watch

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff turned 34 today, March 2. To mark this special day, his co-star Akshay Kumar from the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, opted for a celebration filled with laughter. Akshay posted an amusing behind-the-scenes video from their upcoming movie, accompanied by a heartfelt birthday wish for Tiger, adding an extra dose of happiness.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Akshay provided his followers a glimpse of the fun moments on the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The video captured Tiger holding a gun, trying to kick open a door to display his action prowess, but facing some difficulty. Akshay then stepped in and effortlessly opened the door with his hand, and asked, "Kya kar raha hai chote?"

Sharing the video, Akshay wrote in the caption, "Yaar Chote, tere saath masti karne mein alag hi khushi hai. On your birthday, I wish ki zindagi ke sab darwaaze tere liye apne aap khul jayein. You are a bright spark, Tiger. Keep shining forever @tigerjackieshroff (followed by a hug emoji)."

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is scheduled for a theatrical release on Eid 2024. Filmed in various locations including Mumbai, London, Abu Dhabi, Scotland, and Jordan, this pan-India movie is gaining attention for its spectacular visual grandeur similar to Hollywood.

Backed by producers Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating negative role, with other actors including Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in prominent characters.