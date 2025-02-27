Akshay Kumar, Vishnu Manchu Reveal Kannappa Teaser Ahead of Public Launch

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated teaser for the epic film Kannappa, based on the legendary tale of devotion and sacrifice, was unveiled in a grand media event in Mumbai. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and actor-producer Vishnu Manchu, along with director Mukesh Kumar Singh and key members of the cast and crew, had gathered at the starry event.

The exclusive screening of the teaser for the media was met with much excitement. The film has already generated significant buzz ahead of its official public release on March 1st, 2025.

The film's narrative is inspired by the story of Kannappa, a devotee known for his deep faith and unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva. The teaser hints at the grandeur of the film, which blends traditional storytelling with modern filmmaking techniques. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu, Kannappa is set to take audiences on a visual and emotional journey filled with devotion, spirituality, and sacrifice.

Akshay Kumar, who portrays Lord Shiva in the film, expressed his excitement about the role. "At first, I was not sure, but Vishnu's unwavering belief in me convinced me that I was the right person for this role. The story is powerful and moving, and the film has turned out to be a visual masterpiece. It is an honour to be part of this incredible journey," he said.

Vishnu Manchu, who plays the titular character, Kannappa, shared a heartfelt post on social media ahead of the teaser reveal. In his X post, Vishnu said, "This film is not just a project for me; it’s a personal journey. I am currently visiting all the Jyotirlingas across India, I have felt a deep, spiritual bond with the story of Kannappa. It’s a tale of unwavering faith and sacrifice that touches the soul. Having icons like Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Prabhas join us on this journey gives me immense pride, because we believe this story, filled with devotion and divine power, should reach every person across the world. It’s a message that transcends borders and speaks to the heart of humanity."

Director Mukesh Kumar Singh, who worked with legendary actors like Akshay Kumar and Prabhas, shared his joy in bringing such an epic tale to the screen. "Working with Akshay, Mohanlal, and Prabhas was a wonderful experience. Their energy and dedication brought so much life to their roles. Vishnu's passion for the film has been infectious, and we are excited to share this incredible story with the world," he said. It will be released to the public on March 1st, with the film set to hit theaters worldwide on April 25, 2025.