Akshay Kumar To Miss Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding After Testing Positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar is apparently going to miss the big fat wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai on Friday, after testing positive for COVID-19. This marks the third time the actor has contracted the virus, having previously tested positive in 2021 and 2022.

Akshay's latest diagnosis comes as a disappointment, particularly since he had been looking forward to celebrating with the Ambani family, whom he has developed a close bond with. In fact, he had attended their pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar earlier this year, where he wowed the audience with a high-energy dance performance. The actor had been personally invited by Anant Ambani to his wedding, but unfortunately, he will now have to skip the event.

As per the latest reports, Akshay began feeling unwell after some members of his promotions team contracted the virus. He subsequently tested positive on Friday morning and has since isolated himself to prevent further transmission. This means he will not only miss the Ambani wedding but also the final leg of promotions for his latest film, Sarfira.

In a previous interview with a newswire, Akshay had spoken highly of the Ambani family, praising their warmth and hospitality during the Jamnagar event. He had expressed his gratitude towards Anant and Radhika, wishing them a happy and blessed marriage.

Akshay's history with COVID-19 dates back to 2021, when he was filming Ram Setu and several crew members tested positive. He contracted the virus again in 2022, just before he was set to represent India at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. In another interview, he revealed that he had suffered from 'heavy COVID', which had left him struggling to regain his lost stamina.

Despite his personal struggles, Akshay has been a vocal supporter of COVID-19 relief efforts. In 2020, he donated a substantial Rs 25 crore to the PM-Cares relief fund and was one of the first actors to resume filming when lockdowns were lifted.