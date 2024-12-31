Akshay Kumar To Kick In New Year Celebrations With Family In Jaipur

ETV Bharat / entertainment

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, with his wife Twinkle Khanna and their children, arrived in Jaipur to celebrate New Year at the luxurious The Leela Palace.

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Jaipur, popularly known as the Pink City, has become a prime destination for New Year celebrations, attracting tourists from across the globe. Adding a touch of glamour to the festivities, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar arrived in Jaipur on Monday evening with his family. The actor will celebrate the New Year in a special way at the grand Leela Palace Jaipur.

Akshay Kumar, accompanied by his wife Twinkle Khanna and their children Aarav Kumar and Nitara, landed at Jaipur airport to a rousing welcome from fans. A large crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of the superstar, capturing photos and videos as he made his way out of the airport amid tight security. The actor boarded his car and headed to The Leela Palace, where special arrangements have been made to ensure a memorable celebration for him and his family.

The celebration follows a recent milestone for the family, as Akshay celebrated Twinkle Khanna's 51st birthday on December 29 with a heartfelt post on social media. The actor shared an edited video showcasing Twinkle's dual personality traits and penned a loving message that highlighted their enduring bond.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is gearing up for a packed 2025. His upcoming projects include Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, which boasts an ensemble cast and is set to release on June 6, 2025. He is also set to star in Bhooth Bangla, reuniting with director Priyadarshan, and the highly anticipated Welcome To The Jungle.

