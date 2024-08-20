ETV Bharat / entertainment

Akshay Kumar To Join Kartik Aaryan And Triptii Dimri In Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3? Read To Know

By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team

Published : 16 hours ago

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has captivated everyone with his performance in the 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Several reports suggest that the actor will be making a cameo in the upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit. But are these reports true? Read on.

Hyderabad: The 2007 horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa brought forth a unique storyline, with performances of Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, which were nothing short of phenomenal. Even years later, the film continues to be audiences' favourite, maintaining its charm as a must-watch. When it was revealed that Kartik Aaryan would take on the lead role for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a portion of the fans expressed doubt.

However, much to everyone's surprise, the film released in 2022 became a success. And now, Kartik and Vidya are set to collaborate for the first time in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also features Triptii Dimri and Madhuri Dixit in significant roles. Recently, it surfaced that Akshay Kumar might be making a cameo in the upcoming film. Yet, one must wonder if there is any truth to these speculations.

Recent reports from a newswire have clarified the situation, with Akshay himself asserting that he will not be joining the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. When asked about the rumours surrounding his potential cameo, the actor firmly rejected it, stating, "No, absolutely not. It's fake news." This revelation is likely to disappoint fans of the original Bhool Bhulaiyaa, who were hoping to see Akshay again in a familiar role.

However, those eager to experience his comical side in a horror setting can look forward to his special appearance in Stree 2, which has already hit theatres. In this film, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, Akshay's role hints at further involvement within Dinesh Vijan's horror comedy universe.

